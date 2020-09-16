VIDEO: Corey Cott & Aaron Lazar Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

The duo stars on FOX's new series, Filthy Rich.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 16 (12pm ET), as he chats with the stars of FOX's Filthy Rich, Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar.

FILTHY RICH is a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us," "24: Legacy") of a Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall, "Sex and the City") and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive - and no one is going down without a fight.

The series will premiere on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c on FOX.

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Corey Cott has spent much of the last decade establishing himself on both stage and screen. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the Tony Award-winning musical "Bandstand." Additional theater credits include "Newsies," in which he made his Broadway debut as "Jack Kelly"; and the Broadway revival of "Gigi."

Cott portrayed writer Townsend Martin in the streaming series "Z: The Beginning of Everything," about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald. In the U.K., he co-starred in the miniseries "My Mother and Other Strangers." Additional television credits include a recurring role on "The Good Fight," and an appearance in the streaming pilot "The Interestings."

A native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Cott starred in Francesca Zambello's productions of "West Side Story" at Chicago's Lyric Theater, and performed in concert with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, conducted by Steven Reineke. He recently made his Carnegie Hall debut, singing with The New York Pops.

On film, Aaron Lazar has worked with acclaimed directors Clint Eastwood ("J. Edgar"), Martin Scorsese ("The Wolf of Wall Street"), Shawn Levy ("This is Where I Leave You"), Mary Harron ("The Notorious Bettie Page") and the Russo brothers ("Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"). On television, recurring roles include "Quantico," "The Strain," "Girl Meets World" and "The Onion News Network." His television guest star roles include "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Bull," "The Good Fight," "Unforgettable" and FOX's "The Following."

He has starred in 11 Broadway productions. He debuted in "The Phantom of the Opera"; originated roles in the world premieres of "A Tale of Two Cities," "Impressionism" and "The Last Ship"; starred in the revivals of "A Little Night Music" and "Les Miserables"; and romanced audiences in "The Light in the Piazza" at Lincoln Center. Last year, he starred as "Larry Murphy" in the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

Photo Credit: Justin Stephens/FOX.

