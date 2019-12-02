VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'

During a recent talkback following a performance of Slave Play on November 29, a disruptive audience member confront playwright Jeremy O. Harris, calling the play "racist against white people."

"I don't want to hear that white people are the problem," she shouted. She caused disruption in the theatre, and other members of the audience began to chime in with their opinions.

Harris calmly responded from the stage, stating that maybe the woman needed to see the show again, to understand it better.

Harris took to Twitter on Sunday, December 1, and said that the woman returned to the theatre, asked to speak to the manager, and asked for a refund.

TALKBACK TAMMY LITERALLY CAME IN TODAY AND ASKED TO SPEAK TO OUR GENERAL MANAGER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? https://t.co/5ptzJJl0Vv pic.twitter.com/T3xomQn6he - Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) December 1, 2019

Watch the full video of the woman's outburst, and Harris' reply, below.

Slave Play is the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, now playing at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.





