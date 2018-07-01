Upcoming CD Releases for July 2018

The Cradle Will Rock

Released on Bridge Records on 7/6/18



The opening night of Marc Blitzstein s The Cradle Will Rock was one of the most infamous in history. The attempt to shut down and censor the production resulted in an improvised performance with Blitzstein playing his score on the piano, which has influenced performances of this American masterpiece for decades. Now, this First Complete Recording of The Cradle Will Rock - recorded live at Opera Sa... learn more... | buy now...

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Released on Capitol on 7/13/18



Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is an upcoming musical romantic comedy film directed and written by Ol Parker, from a story by Parker, Catherine Johnson, and Richard Curtis. It is the sequel to the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, which is based on the musical of the same name. The film stars Meryl Streep, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsg... learn more... | buy now...

