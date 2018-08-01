Upcoming CD Releases for August 2018

This is Leonard Bernstein - His Greatest Recordings

Released on Sony Music Entertainment on 8/17/18



In this year of Leonard Bernsteins centenary, Sony Classical is pleased to present a special edition of his American Columbia recordings from the 1950s and 60s. Many of the conductor-composers most celebrated interpretations and works are collected here on these 15 carefully chosen original albums. There is, of course, the still-astonishing album that launched Leonard Bernsteins international repu... learn more... | buy now...

For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here





Related Articles

From This Author