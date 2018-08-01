Upcoming CD Releases for August 2018
Jessica Vosk - Wild And Free
This is Leonard Bernstein - His Greatest Recordings
For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here
Released on Broadway Records on 8/10/18
In a meteoritic rise from swing to Broadway's newest leading lady, Jessica Vosk has never been one to rest on her laurels. Recorded between headlining the national tour of Wicked and joining the Broadway company as the 15th anniversary Elphaba, Jessica unleashes her "powerhouse voice" (Hartford Courant) on her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her... learn more... | buy now...
Released on Sony Music Entertainment on 8/17/18
In this year of Leonard Bernsteins centenary, Sony Classical is pleased to present a special edition of his American Columbia recordings from the 1950s and 60s. Many of the conductor-composers most celebrated interpretations and works are collected here on these 15 carefully chosen original albums. There is, of course, the still-astonishing album that launched Leonard Bernsteins international repu... learn more... | buy now...
Related Articles
From This Author
This is Leonard Bernstein - His Greatest Recordings
For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here