Tickets Now On Sale For SHOUT! To Benefit AMAS & TDF

Lang Entertainment Group, Inc. and Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce that SHOUT!, the internationally acclaimed musical, will be streamed on BroadwayWorld Events for a one-night-only, very special video event on Monday, September 21 at 7PM Eastern Time. Net proceeds from this event will benefit Amas Musical Theatre and TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund).

With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s. Created by Phillip George, David Lowenstein and Peter Charles Morris, SHOUT! features terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man, "Georgy Girl" and "Goldfinger."

Tickets are on sale for only $10 each plus a $3.50 service fee and can be purchased by visiting BroadwayWorld Events: https://events.broadwayworld.com/event/shout-9-21-7-pm-et/

This high-energy show follows five groovy gals as they come of age during those glorious days that made England swing.Traveling in time from 1960 to 1970, SHOUT! chronicles the dawning liberation of women, from the rise of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark and Cilla Black as independent women with major careers, to their American counterparts, redefining themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender. With a shimmy and shake, the songs are tied together by hilarious and often ridiculous sound bites from the period - from '60s advertisements to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks that every problem can be solved with a "fetching new hair style and a new shade of lipstick." This fun-filled musical will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

The first edition of SHOUT! appeared on stage at The Duplex in New York City in 2000 and then transferred to London's Jermyn Street Theatre, where it was nominated as Best Musical by WhatsOnStage. SHOUT! had the London critics raving during its sold-out run there in 2001. The Times cheered, SHOUT! "captures all the soulful heartbreak of the '60s diva songbook." SHOUT! was developed by Amas Musical Theatre, was invited to participate in the first New York Musical Theatre Festival and ran Off-Broadway at The Julia Miles Theatre in New York City for 176 performances in 2006. Good Morning America called SHOUT! "The hottest new musical in New York." The show has since had Chicago and West End productions, US and UK national tours, run 7 years on Norwegian Cruise Lines and been licensed worldwide.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff/Artistic Producer), now in its 52nd year of continuous operation is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people. Amas is a leading laboratory for new musicals, including, most recently, Romeo and Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, (five 2020 nominations including Best Musical, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou, Red Eye of Love, (Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography), The Other Josh Cohen (six 2013 nominations including Outstanding Musical), among many others. Amas education programs include The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

TDF (Theatre Development Fund) Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts. TDF is known for its theatre going programs (including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership program); Accessibility programs (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly Performances), Education & Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research programs. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org.

