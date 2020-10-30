THIS WEEK: Eugene O'Neill's A TOUCH OF THE POET from Irish Rep - Reserve now for free!
|
|
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...
Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN
Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that’s sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...