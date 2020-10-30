THIS WEEK: Eugene O'Neill's A TOUCH OF THE POET from Irish Rep - Reserve now for free!

This week, watch Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli in Irish Rep's new digital production of Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet! "No one produces Irish playwrights better than the Irish Repertory Theatre" - Joe Westerfield, Newsweek "Irish Rep is now way out in front of every other company in America when it comes to marrying technical innovation with artistic quality." Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal TheWall Street Journal "the leader in streaming theater productions" i?? - Theatermania This week only, Irish Rep Online presents an all-new digital production of A Touch of the Poet by Nobel Prize winning playwright Eugene O'Neill, starring Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli ( Jekyll and Hyde ), and Jekyll and Hyde directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. This production has now been reimagined and recreated for the screen by the team behind this summer's critically-acclaimed digital production, The Weir . Proud and tempestuous Cornelius "Con" Melody ( Robert Cuccioli ) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero, and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary ( Belle Aykroyd ), falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. Performances run from Tuesday, Oct 27 through Sunday, November 1. This Performance on Screen is FREE to attend! Reservations are required. Irish Repertory Theatre asks that you please consider a donation of $25 per viewer. RESERVE NOW LEARN MORE The event link will be emailed to you 2 hours before your selected performance begins. i??Open Captions will be available at the Thursday 7pm EDT and Saturday 3pm EDT performances. FOLLOW IRISH REP ONLINE ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ Irish Repertory Theatre's Season is supported, in part, by your taxpayer dollars through the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; as well as Culture Ireland, the agency for the promotion of Irish arts worldwide; the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate of Ireland in New York; The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Ireland Funds America, The Achelis and Bodman Foundaion, Mutual of America, The Michael Tuch Foundation, and our many generous members and donors.