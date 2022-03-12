TEG+ Acquires Stage Rights for HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON

TEG+ has acquired the stage rights to the beloved children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon and is adapting it into a Broadway musical with new and original songs composed by Jack and Ryan Met of the band AJR. Harold (once the baby in the classic book) is now a young adult facing real-life problems -- and learning that he can no longer rely on his magical purple crayon. TEG+ is currently in the process of securing a book writer for the musical adaptation.

"We adored Harold and The Purple Crayon growing up, and we thought: what if we saw Harold as a young adult, realizing that his problems are too profound to simply draw away." stated AJR. "Vivek's incredible musical work and his passion for this idea made him the perfect partner for the reimagining of the classic story."

Vivek adds, "The first time I heard AJR, I was struck by the theatricality of their hit songs. To be collaborating with AJR in adapting a classic and beloved story as Harold and the Purple Crayon into a modern musical is quite literally this fanboy's dream come true."

Harold and the Purple Crayon joins the previously announced limited TV series The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story. The Fifth Beatle is the only project about Brian Epstein with Beatles music/songs rights in place, and is the first non-documentary bio project about the Beatles to have secured access to their music/songs. Harold and the Purple Crayon and The Fifth Beatle are part of a slate of ten new projects revolving around high profile music, the rest of which will be announced in the coming months.

TEG+ has named Elie Landau as Chief Operating Officer. Elie Landau is a veteran entertainment industry executive with more than 25 years of experience as a producer and manager. An Emmy and two-time Tony Award nominee, Elie's recent producing credits on Broadway include the upcoming revival of Funny Girl starring Beanie Feldstein, Steve Martin's Meteor Shower starring Amy Schumer, and You're Welcome America starring Will Ferrell, as well as the award-winning documentary film "Paper Clips". In addition to his role at TEG+, he currently serves as co-General Manager for the forthcoming Broadway production of The Little Prince and General Manager for The Museum of Broadway, opening later this year in Times Square.

This news comes on the heels of Vivek J. Tiwary's recent announcement of an equity investment to launch TEG+, expanding on his award-winning work at Tiwary Entertainment Group (Jagged Little Pill, American Idiot). With the recent addition of former Netflix and Donners' Company exec, Jack Leslie, as Co-President and Head of Film + Television, TEG+ is primed to make an immediate impact in film and television. New company TEG+ will focus entirely on working with high profile original music, premier established music catalogs, A-list musicians and composers -- creating narrative entertainment for all forms of media and technology (stage, film, TV, NFT's, etc.).

TEG+ investors include industry leaders Primary Wave Music, Nas, Aasif Mandvi, Steve Greenberg, Andrew Rasiej, Reynold D'Silva / Silva Screen among others. TEG+ advisory board members include Damian Bazadona (founder of Situation, a digital-first marketing agency), Rob Cavallo (record producer and music executive), Jonathan Daniel (founder of full-service music company CRUSH), Tom Kitt (Broadway orchestrator, arranger, and composer), Savan Kotecha (song writer + producer - Ariana Grande, One Direction, The Weeknd), Dave Liu (CEO of Liucrative Endeavors and president of La Mesa Capital), Charlie Lyons (producer and media executive), Dr. Charles Platkin (entrepreneur, public health advocate, TV host, and bestselling author), Stefan Schick (a partner at Loeb & Loeb, LLP), and Debbie White (partner at Loeb & Loeb, LLP).

