Save on Tickets to See Taylor Mac, Mandy Patinkin, Sasha Velour at NJPAC

Christmas as calamity!

Tony-nominated performance artist and MacArthur Genius Taylor Mac makes his NJPAC debut with this utterly outrageous holiday extravaganza.

Holiday Sauce is a giant, queer-Christmas tour de force filled with reimagined renditions of traditional holiday songs, and unconventional tunes you've never heard in a holiday show before (and probably won't again).



"Plies acerbic wit, subversive politics, circus pageantry, sartorial riot and boundless compassion to the holidays."

-San Francisco Chronicle

Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce

Wed, Dec 4 @ 8PM

Prudential Hall

Produced by Pomegranate Arts and Nature's Darlings

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries with Adam Ben-David on piano

Fri, Nov 8 @ 8PM

Mandy Patinkin brings Diaries, his newest solo concert, with songs by Sondheim, Harry Chapin, Rufus Wainwright & more.

Sasha Velour: Smoke & Mirrors Tour

Fri, Nov 15 @ 8PM

Paramount Theatre

1200 Ocean Ave.

Asbury Park

The 2017 RuPaul's Drag Race winner bursts onto the stage in her first one-queen theater tour.

