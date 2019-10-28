Save on Tickets to See Taylor Mac, Mandy Patinkin, Sasha Velour at NJPAC
Christmas as calamity!
Tony-nominated performance artist and MacArthur Genius Taylor Mac makes his NJPAC debut with this utterly outrageous holiday extravaganza.
Holiday Sauce is a giant, queer-Christmas tour de force filled with reimagined renditions of traditional holiday songs, and unconventional tunes you've never heard in a holiday show before (and probably won't again).
"Plies acerbic wit, subversive politics, circus pageantry, sartorial riot and boundless compassion to the holidays."
-San Francisco Chronicle
Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce
Wed, Dec 4 @ 8PM
Prudential Hall
Save 30% with code BWW30*
Produced by Pomegranate Arts and Nature's Darlings
Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries with Adam Ben-David on piano
Fri, Nov 8 @ 8PM
Mandy Patinkin brings Diaries, his newest solo concert, with songs by Sondheim, Harry Chapin, Rufus Wainwright & more.
Save 30% with code BWW30*
Sasha Velour: Smoke & Mirrors Tour
Fri, Nov 15 @ 8PM
Paramount Theatre
1200 Ocean Ave.
Asbury Park
The 2017 RuPaul's Drag Race winner bursts onto the stage in her first one-queen theater tour.
Save 30% with code BWW30*
For Asbury Park Paramount Theatre tickets visit https://apboardwalk.com, 732.897.6500 or the Box Office, 913 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park
Single-performance tickets are available online at njpac.org, 1.888.GO.NJPAC (466.5722) or the NJPAC Box Office, One Center St., Newark.
Box Office hours are here
https://www.njpac.org/buy-tickets/box-office-info
For groups of 9 or more, find Group Sales here or call 973.353.7561, Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm.
One Center Street • Newark, NJ 07102 • 1.888.466.5722
