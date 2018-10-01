WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Save Up to $70 to See WAITRESS on Broadway this Fall

Oct. 1, 2018  

Save Up to $70 to See WAITRESS on Broadway this FallWAITRESS, the irresistible hit featuring the music of 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), is the perfect show to see on Broadway.

Romantic, funny, and sweet, this "little slice of heaven" (Entertainment Weekly) has set Box Office records and inspires audiences eight times a week. Featuring a large, talented cast of Broadway favorites, colorful choreography and unforgettable songs, it's an uplifting celebration of love, friendship and motherhood. Treat yourself!

Use Code: BWW5

Order Up - Save Up to $70!

Tuesdays thru Thursdays
Orchestra/Front Mezzanine: $89 (Reg. $159)
Mid Mezzanine: $69 (Reg. $99)
Rear Mezzanine: $49 (Reg. $79)

Fridays thru Sundays (except 10/5-10/7)
Orchestra/Front Mezzanine: $99 (Reg. $169)
Mid Mezzanine: $79 (Reg. $99)
Rear Mezzanine: $59 (Reg. $79)

Fridays thru Sundays 10/5-10/7 Only
Orchestra/Front Mezzanine: $109 (Reg. $169)
Mid Mezzanine: $89 (Reg. $99)
Rear Mezzanine: $69 (Reg. $79)

Prices include a $2 facility fee per ticket purchased. Ticketmaster service fees for each ticket applicable to online orders. ALL SALES FINAL. No refunds or exchanges. Other restrictions may apply. Dates, times, prices and cast subject to change without notice. Offer valid for select performances Now thru November 18, 2018 Additional blackout dates may apply. Not valid Saturday Evenings. Offer may be revoked without notice at any time. Limit up to 25 tickets per order.

buy tickets

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Save Up to $70 to See WAITRESS on Broadway this Fall
  • Save on Tickets to See THE PROM on Broadway Starting at Just $49
  • Save on Off-Broadway Hit SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE! Tickets Starting at $49!
  • Save $30 on Roundabout Theatre Company's APOLOGIA Starring Stockard Channing
  • Get Tickets Starting at $29 to See THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway this Fall
  • Win Tickets to See AN AMERICAN IN PARIS on the Big Screen and an Exclusive Prize Pack

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE