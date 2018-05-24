Save Up to $40 on Tickets to See GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

The new musical comedy for anyone who dreams of a second shot at their first love.

The Tony Award®-winning director of Urinetown returns to Broadway with Gettin' The Band Back Together, a hilarious new musical comedy that The New York Times calls, "A feel-good class act! A playful, irreverent, and genuinely funny musical."

Mitch Papadopoulos (Mitchell Jarvis, Rock of Ages) always dreamed about being the next Bruce Springsteen, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom (five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner, "Taxi") in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis (with a 20-year-old grudge and a tangerine spray tan) threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands.

So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn't good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can't get a date, and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Save up to $40 on tickets!

Performances Now - December 18

Sunday Evenings - Thursday Evenings

Orchestra $99.50 - $119.50* (reg. $99.50 - $159.50)

Mezzanine $89.50 - $119.50* (reg. $89.50 - $159.50)

Balcony $49.50* (reg. $49.50 - $69.50)

Friday Evenings - Sunday Matinees

Orchestra $109.50 - $129.50* (reg. $109.50 - $169.50)

Mezzanine $99.50 - $129.50* (reg. $99.50 - $169.50)

Balcony $59.50* (reg. $59.50 - $79.50)

Visit TelechargeOffers.com or call 212-947-8844 and use code BTBWW719

Or bring a printout of this offer to the Belasco Theatre Box Office 111 W. 44th St.

*Offer expires December 18, 2018. Blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. There is an 8 ticket limit per order.

