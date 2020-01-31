Save Up to $40 on Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway Revival of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Direct from a smash-hit run on London's West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori's (Fun Home) explosive musical launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times).

In a triumphant, Olivier Award-winning performance, the "incandescent" (Holly Williams, Time Out London) Sharon D Clarke stars as an African-American maid working for a Jewish family, as their colliding worlds in 1963 Louisiana ripple with change, both large and small.

Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts can shake the earth.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY PERFORMANCES

$49 select rear and side mezzanine (reg. $59)

$69 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $99)

THURSDAY - SUNDAY PERFORMANCES

$49 select rear and side mezzanine (reg. $69)

$69 select mid mezzanine (reg. $99)

$109 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $149)

Valid for performances through 4/15/20

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit Studio 54 - 254 West 54th Street

*Regular prices $59-$179. For Tuesday - Wednesday performances, discount prices are $49 select rear mezzanine side and row NN, $59 select rear mezzanine, $69 select orchestra and mezzanine, $109 select orchestra and prime mezzanine, $129 select orchestra center. For Thursday - Sunday performances, discount prices are $49 select rear mezzanine size and row NN, $59 select rear mezzanine, $69 select rear orchestra side and mezzanine, $109 select mezzanine and orchestra rear, $129 select orchestra center, $169 select orchestra prime. Discount tickets valid for performances through 4/28/20. Must purchase by 4/28/20. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final - no refunds.





Related Articles