Save Up to $20 to See Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT at the Roundabout Theatre Company

Save up to $20 on tickets to see Idina Menzel in Skintight!

Offer valid for weekend performances only through August 26, 2018.

Roundabout Theatre Company reunites writer Joshua Harmon and director Daniel Aukin (the team behind Bad Jews and Admissions) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

$99 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $119)

Use code: SKBWW2

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W. 46th St)

*Regular prices are $119. Discount price is $99 select orchestra and mezzanine. Discount prices are valid for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances only through 8/26/18. Must order by 8/26/18. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final - no refunds.

