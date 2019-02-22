Positions as Wig/Makeup Designer, Company Manager, Media Coordinator, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 2/22

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/22/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Residential Professional Fellows Program

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided. ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Private Acting & Audition Coaching

[b]Janet Milstein: Private Acting Coaching[/b] I am here to help actors meet their individual acting goals. I'm an actor, award-winning acting instructor, private acting coach, best-selling author, series editor, and filmmaker. I have worked as an acting coach in Chicago for the past 15 years. I have also published 16 books for actors, written/co-written screenplays and plays, directed and produced both theater and film, and cast numerous projects I train beginning through professio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: VP Business Intelligence

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is looking for a Vice President of Business Intelligence to work collaboratively with the executive leadership team to uncover insights and trends that lead to effective recommendations and strategies that will ultimately drive business for the overall agency and its clients. The Vice President of Business Intelligence will oversee Campaign Strategy, Box Office and Ticketing, Data and Analytics and the Research... (more)

Full Time Jobs: PPC - PAID SEARCH SPECIALIST

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is looking for a Paid Search Specialist to join our Media Department. The Paid Search Specialist will be responsible for administering and managing Pay Per Click and Google Display media strategies for clients. The ideal candidate for this role will have the ability to learn new industries and new business types quickly and can apply this knowledge to internet marketing initiatives and achieving client goals. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: MEDIA COORDINATOR

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is looking for a smart, energetic and passionate candidate to join the Media Department. The ideal candidate should have some professional experience in media, advertising or the entertainment industry, and be able to learn quickly and thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment. This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate to gain valuable knowledge and experience in the performing arts a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager

Development Manager Theatre Aspen is seeking a Development Manager for full-time employment. Theatre Aspen, a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18, and is rapidly expanding its programming imprint. We are seeking a Development Manager, who will work on a range of tasks to support our efforts to raise $2M annually.... (more)

Temp Jobs: Graphic Designer/Illustrator

Actor's Express seeks a graphic designer/illustrator to create the artwork for its 2019-20 season of plays. The candidate must have experience creating images for marketing purposes and be receptive to constructive feedback throughout the creative process. The theatre maintains a clean, contemporary aesthetic. A willingness to read plays and a collaborative mindset are essential. Deliverables are six images, one for each of five plays and an overarching season image. The project will begin immed... (more)

Temp Jobs: Summer Camp Drama Specialist

Elmwood Day Camp is seeking a Drama specialist for the summer of 2019 to join our camp family. The Drama specialist at Elmwood is a part of an elite team of trained specialists who are each dedicated to the development of each camper's skills in their specialized activity. Responsibilities with campers include but are not limited to: - Developing an age appropriate Drama curriculum - Teaching the fundamentals of drama, music, dance, etc. to small groups of campers - Promoting creativity ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Summer Camp Counselors

Elmwood Day Camp is seeking Group Counselors for the summer of 2019 to join our camp family. The camp staff at Elmwood is a team of college students, graduate students, and teachers who are each dedicated to working with kids ages 3 - 11. Each staff member is committed to helping each child discover, celebrate, and be who he or she is supposed to be. Responsibilities with campers include but are not limited to: - Supervising a group of 12-14 campers - Ensuring camper safety an... (more)

Temp Jobs: Summer Camp Lifeguards

Elmwood Day Camp is seeking lifeguards for the summer of 2019 to join our camp family. The swim staff at Elmwood is an elite team of trained lifeguards who are each dedicated to the progression of each camper's swim ability, safety and love for the water. Responsibilities with campers include but are not limited to: - Teaching swim to small groups of campers - Managing camper swim progress - Lifeguarding - Ensuring campers safety and well-being - Communica... (more)

Temp Jobs: Summer Camp Dance Specialist

Elmwood Day Camp is seeking a Dance Specialist for the summer of 2019 to join our camp family. The Dance Specialist at Elmwood is a part of our team of trained specialists who are each dedicated to the development of each camper's skills in their specialized activity. Responsibilities with campers include but are not limited to: - Developing an age appropriate gymnastics curriculum - Teaching the fundamentals of dance and various skills to small groups of campers - Choreog... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Scenery Supervisor

The Public Theater seeks a skilled and enthusiastic Assistant Scenery Supervisor to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Assistant Scenery Supervisors work closely with the Scenery Supervisor and other department staff to coordinate the scheduling, budgeting, and construction for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work directly with designers, directors and the rest of the production department to ensure all scenery meets the needs of the design as well as the budget in a safe and efficien... (more)

: Axis Connect AUDITIONS

AXIS CONNECT AUDITIONS are quickly approaching! Dance artists across the continent come to Barton Movement's Axis Connect to build relationships, discover who they are, refine their craft, immerse themselves in both the NYC & Los Angeles dance scenes and gain intimate, intensive training from some of the best directors, choreographers and teachers working in the dance industry today. Join the Barton sisters and be inspired. NYC: Feb 17th. Los Angeles: March 2nd Www.theaxisconnect.com/pre-... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Gate Attendant

The Public has produced shows at the Delacorte Theater and its downtown home on Lafayette Street since the 1960s and currently produces a full season of shows year-round including classics, musicals, and new works. The building at 425 Lafayette is a landmark that was initially constructed beginning in 1850 as New York City's first free public library, and the Delacorte Theater has welcomed over 5 million people to its free Shakespeare in the Park performances. The Operations Department, respo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Media Manager

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is looking for a Media Manager to join our Media Department. The Media Manager will be responsible for media sales for all aspects of media to our clients, including strategy, planning and executing campaigns across all channels with site specific buys, networks, rich media, video and mobile channels. The ideal candidate for this role will have a high level of experience to provide strategic buying and int... (more)

Internships: Corporate Relations Intern

Position title: Corporate Relations Intern Department: Development Reports to: Senior Manager, Corporate Relations Classification: Unpaid Internship dates: January - May 2019; May - August 2019 Desired time commitment: 20-35 hrs/week POSITION SUMMARY: New York City Ballet's Corporate Relations team is looking for a capable, sharp, dance-loving intern who wants to learn about creative and innovative ways to engage with sponsors and can start in January 2019. The internship program wil... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wig and Makeup Designer

Position Title: Wig/Makeup Designer Department: Costume Shop Position Summary The Wig/Makeup Designer is responsible for creating specific research or renderings for one or more productions. They are also responsible for purchasing all needed makeup and hair products, creating a Wig Bible, and making makeup plots to maintain designs throughout season. Essential Functions • Must produce specific research, renderings, or makeup plots for each design required. • Ability to create a Wig... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking DIRECTORS

The Grex Group Theatre and Guiltner Creative Productions are proud to present the 2019 Insomniacs 24 Hour Play Festival! ACCEPTING DIRECTOR SUBMISSION NOW! How it works: We invite some of the best up and coming actors, directors, and writers in the NYC area to converge upon a theatre for a weekend of creating new works to be performed for a live audience. On Friday, March 8th at 7 p.m. THE CLOCK BEGINS with our mandatory registration and orientation meeting where directors, playwrig... (more)

Temp Jobs: Production Manager

Theatre Aspen is seeking a Production Manager for the 2019 summer season. Theatre Aspen's Production Manager is a seasonal position responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain an efficient theatrical producing company and school. The Production Manager works closely with the Producing Director, General Manager, and Associate Artistic Director. The Production Manager has specific responsibilities in regard to finances, scheduling, design process and analysis, managing... (more)

Temp Jobs: looking for General Manager for off bway one month run

We are planning on a one month run of an off bway play. We need a general manager for this. Smart, organized, can work hand in hand with producer. Thank you ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ballet Hispánico - Associate Director of Philanthropic Engagement

About Ballet Hispánico Ballet Hispánico is America's leading Latino dance organization. As an American arts institution, we provide artists, young people, and communities of color a platform for creative immersion. As a cultural ambassador to the world, Ballet Hispánico brings people together to celebrate the depth and beauty of Latino cultures. Nearly 50 years ago, the organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and bre... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wig Run Crew

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) seeks qualified individuals for Wig Run Crew position for upcoming world premier musical Flamingo Kid. Dates: May 1st- June18th. This is an over hire position is responsible for running and maintaining shows. Required skills include: • Wig and facial hair application and basic styling- synthetic and human hair • Experience executing quick changes- including costumes, wigs and facial hair • Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, we... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe Run Crew

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) seeks qualified individual for Wardrobe Run Crew position for upcoming world premier musical Flamingo Kid. Dates: May 1st- June 21st. This is an over hire position is responsible for running and maintaining shows. Required skills include: • Experience setting up and executing quick changes • Garment care and repair including cleaning and maintenance • Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, well-disciplined, flexible and capable of... (more)

Temp Jobs: Mobile Unit Tour Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a dynamic production member to assist on our upcoming Mobile Unit tour. This is an hourly overhire position that will run approximately 4/1-4/27. Some evenings and Saturdays are required and candidates must be available for the full time period. The Public is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theater field are strongly encouraged to apply... (more)

Full Time Jobs: IT Manager

Part American palace, part industrial shed, Park Avenue Armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works in the visual and performing arts that need non-traditional spaces for their full realization, enabling artists to create and audiences to experience epic and adventurous presentations that cannot be mounted elsewhere in New York City. IT MANAGER: The IT Manager is a hands-on position responsible for all aspects of managing and supporting IT infrastructure at the Armory. This role w... (more)

