Photo Flash: Marathoner Meb Keflezighi Inspires BC/EFA's Broadway Run Team

Legendary marathoner Meb Keflezighi, widely considered the best American long distance runner ever, shared words of encouragement and inspiration with the Broadway Run team just days before their Dash to the Finish Line 5K. The team is running the 5K this Saturday, November 4, to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Scroll down for photos of Meb with the team!

"I always say, 'Run to win'," Keflezighi told runners gathered at Broadway Cares' Times Square offices. "It doesn't always mean getting first place, but to get the best out of yourself."

The Broadway Run team includes cast, crew and producers from A Bronx Tale, Hello, Dolly!, The Lion King, Waitress, union members from Actors' Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and the American Guild of Variety Artists, staff from Carnegie Hall, Roundabout Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club and Broadway Cares, as well as other actors, creative artists and theatre fans.

The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line is a 3.1-mile walk or run through the streets of Manhattan that ends at the famed New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park.

Keflezighi is retiring from professional running after this Sunday's marathon, a race on the same New York City streets where his marathon career began in 2002 and where he won in 2009. He's the only athlete to win the NYC Marathon, the Boston Marathon and an Olympic medal.

He was invited to meet the Broadway Run team because of his committed mission to helping the most vulnerable among us, which parallels the work of Broadway Cares. Keflezighi shared that as a young immigrant to America, his parents used food stamps and other assistance to get their footing. Through hard work, perseverance and using his natural talent, Keflezighi has become an iconic athlete inspiring people across the country and around the world to break down barriers and never give up hope.

Keflezighi, who's also a motivational speaker and author, created the MEB Foundation, which is committed to promoting youth health, education and fitness.

"We inspire each other," Keflezighi said. "It's not how fast you get there, it's what you do in your life."

To donate to the Broadway Run team or learn more about participating next year, visit broadwaycares.org/broadwayrun.

Photo Credit: Matthew Stocke



Meb Keflezighi

Meb Keflezighi and the Broadway Run team

Meb Keflezighi and the Broadway Run team

Meb Keflezighi

Meb Keflezighi





Related Articles