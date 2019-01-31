Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below

Jan. 31, 2019  

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara gave an intimate cabaret performance at Feinstein's/54 Below in honor of Music Director Steven Reineke's tenth anniversary leading The New York Pops. Kelli and Steven jointly curated a program featuring songs from some of their memorable career highlights and work together over the past decade.

A close collaborator with The New York Pops and Steven, Kelli was a soloist at the first New York Pops concert Steven led-the orchestra's 25th Birthday Gala on April 28, 2008. She has additionally headlined concerts with the orchestra in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and has performed with Steven and The New York Pops eight times at Carnegie Hall.

Additionally, Kelli has served on The New York Pops Board of Directors since 2012, has headlined a Cabaret Fundraiser for the orchestra's PopsEd music education programs, and is a co-chair of the PopsEd Ambassadors.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Celebrating Steven Reineke at Feinstein's/54 Below

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
James A. Read (Chairman)

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
James A. Read

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Kelli O'Hara and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Steven Reineke and Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Tonight's Band-Martha McDonnell (Violin), Pete Donovan (Bass)

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Gene Lewin (Drums)

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Martha McDonnell, Pete Donovan and Gene Lewin

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Dan Lipton (Piano and Music Director)

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Ken Fallin and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Ken Fallin and Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Ken Fallin and Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Ken Fallin and Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Patty Read, Kelli O'Hara and James A. Read

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Dan Lipton and Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
Dan Lipton and Kelli O'Hara

Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: CARMELINA Celebrates Opening Night at The York Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: BUDDY, The Buddy Holly Story, Celebrates Opening Night at The John W. Engeman Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Cast of MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION Meets The Press
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents MISALLIANCE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE