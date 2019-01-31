Photo Coverage: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Celebrates Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara gave an intimate cabaret performance at Feinstein's/54 Below in honor of Music Director Steven Reineke's tenth anniversary leading The New York Pops. Kelli and Steven jointly curated a program featuring songs from some of their memorable career highlights and work together over the past decade.

A close collaborator with The New York Pops and Steven, Kelli was a soloist at the first New York Pops concert Steven led-the orchestra's 25th Birthday Gala on April 28, 2008. She has additionally headlined concerts with the orchestra in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and has performed with Steven and The New York Pops eight times at Carnegie Hall.

Additionally, Kelli has served on The New York Pops Board of Directors since 2012, has headlined a Cabaret Fundraiser for the orchestra's PopsEd music education programs, and is a co-chair of the PopsEd Ambassadors.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Celebrating Steven Reineke at Feinstein's/54 Below



James A. Read (Chairman)



James A. Read



Kelli O'Hara



Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke



Tonight's Band-Martha McDonnell (Violin), Pete Donovan (Bass)



Gene Lewin (Drums)



Martha McDonnell, Pete Donovan and Gene Lewin



Dan Lipton (Piano and Music Director)



Ken Fallin and Steven Reineke



Patty Read, Kelli O'Hara and James A. Read



