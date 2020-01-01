Lincoln Center Hosts Mozart For Munchkins With Let's Dance

This January 12, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., children and families will dance, clap, and sing at Lincoln Center with Mozart for Munchkins, an interactive concert series for children and their families. Founded by two moms and curated for the whole family, Mozart for Munchkins creates an interactive, relaxed, fun atmosphere to experience and enjoy the wonders of classical music! The series will present "Let's Dance", a concert inspired by movement and dance. From waltzes to klezmer, a ballet feature to stompin' fiddle tunes, audience members will be encouraged to spin, clap, and groove at this joyous concert! Music will be performed by two moms, the co-founders of the series, alongside Mozart for Munchkins's creative director on the french horn and a special guest ballerina!

"Magical moments happen when children interact with classical music," said Sara Leila Sherman, Creator & Co-founder of Mozart for Munchkins. "The chemistry of the audience shifts as they watch kids participate in our experiential program. We are proud to inspire parents and children to connect with this genre--we bring humanity through performance."

Since its inception in 2017, Mozart for Munchkins has hosted over 2,000 concertgoers, with nearly 200 concerts. While the organization started in New York City, performances have been selling out through the tri-state area, from Manhattan to Long Island City and NJ. The organization also has a nationwide presence and can be seen in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA.

When two classically trained musicians became moms, they were determined that their own children should experience the musical richness they loved all their lives. Now they want to share that love of music with other families! Children of all ages are welcome to observe, explore, crawl, snack, and dance to their hearts' content, while parents, grandparents, and caregivers sit back, unwind, and enjoy the concert.

While the setting is informal, the programming remains first-rate; from Bach to Bernstein, Beethoven to Barber, Mozart for Munchkins features outstanding works performed by exceptional musicians-an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

At Lincoln Center, in the Samuel B. & David Rose Building at 165 W 65th St., the concert will feature a dance theme, and the series' beloved instrument petting zoo where children may touch the violin, piano, and french horn used in the performance! Tickets, now on sale at www.mozartformunchkins.com, are $30 for non-member parents, $24 for member parents, and free for children! Visit the calendar for more upcoming performances.





