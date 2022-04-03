Find Out Who Wins at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards - Updating Live!
The GRAMMYS will air on CBS and Paramount Plus at 8:00 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, April 3, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place with several Broadway favorites in the running to take home a trophy.
The GRAMMY Awards pre-show will kick off the day on the GRAMMYs' website and YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET. The pre-broadcast will reveal the winners for Best Musical Theatre Album and Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, which features several Broadway favorites.
Ahead of the ceremony, check out some exciting outcomes that could come out of this year's GRAMMY Awards and check back once the pre-show starts for LIVE updates of who won.
NOTE- Winners are marked: **Winner**
64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominations
Record Of The Year
I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
Freedom
Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are
Jon Batiste
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Montero
Lil Nas X
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore
Taylor Swift
Donda
Kanye West
Song Of The Year
Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed SHeeran, songwriters (Ed SHeeran)
A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone
Justin Bieber
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter
BTS
Higher Power
Coldplay
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas
Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina
Ledisi
That's Life
Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas
Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero
Afrojack & David Guetta
Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
Loom
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
Before
James Blake
James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
Heartbreak
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers
You Can Do It
Caribou
Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
The Business
Tiësto
Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
Black Coffee
Fallen Embers
ILLENIUM
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Major Lazer
Shockwave
Marshmello
Free Love
Sylvan Esso
Judgement
Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin'
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden
Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo
Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Performance
Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U
Chris Cornell
Ohms
Deftones
Making A Fire
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
Genesis
Deftones
The Alien
Dream Theater
Amazonia
Gojira
Pushing The Tides
Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
All My Favorite Songs
Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
The Bandit
Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
Distance
Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
Find My Way
Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
Waiting On A War
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up
AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters
McCartney III
Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore
Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Halsey
Jubilee
Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams
Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home
St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Lost You
Snoh Aalegra
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage
H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I Need You
Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again
Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You
H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
Damage
Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Good Days
Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
Heartbreak Anniversary
Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Pick Up Your Feelings
Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light
Eric Bellinger
Something To Say
Cory Henry
Mood Valiant
Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two
Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
We Are
Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up
Cardi B
M Y . L I F E
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Thot S***
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know
Doja Cat
Industry Baby
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
Best Friend
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
Family Ties
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
M Y . L I F E
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season
J. Cole
King's Disease II
Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator
Donda
Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
Forever After All
Luke Combs
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive
Jason Isbell
camera roll
Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave **Winner**
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
If I Didn't Love You
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me **Winner**
Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist
Dan + Shay
Chasing After You
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It
Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
camera roll
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Cold **Winner**
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Country Again
Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
Fancy Like
Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons
Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Brothers
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
Divine Tides **Winner**
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day
Opium Moon
Pieces Of Forever
Laura Sullivan
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sackodougou
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
Kick Those Feet
Kenny Barron, soloist
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
Bigger Than Us
Jon Batiste, soloist
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
Absence
Terence Blanchard, soloist
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) **Winner**
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations
The Baylor Project
SuperBlue
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler
Nnenna Freelon
Flor
Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
Jon Batiste
Absence
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline **Winner**
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band LIVE
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live At Birdland!
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver **Winner**
Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling
Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror **Winner**
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story
Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency
Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Voice Of God
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Joyful
Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
Help
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
Never Lost
Cece Winans
Wait On You
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
We Win
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
Man Of Your Word
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Believe For It
Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Jireh
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story
Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
Jonathan McReynolds & MALI MUSIC
Believe For It
Cece Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger
Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live)
Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith
Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother
Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times
The Isaacs
My Savior
Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo
Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores
Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua
Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos
Camilo
Mendó
Alex Cuba
Revelación
Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco
Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny
Jose
J Balvin
KG0516
KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja
Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Diamante Eléctrico
Origen
Juanes
Calambre
Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño
C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80's
Vicente Fernández
Seis
Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Aymée Nuviola
Colegas
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru
Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
Cry **Winner**
Jon Batiste
Love And Regret
Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer
Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
Avalon
Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
Bored
Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz
Call Me A Fool
Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
Cry **Winner**
Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Diamond Studded Shoes
Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
Nightflyer
Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere
Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons **Winner**
Los Lobos
Outside Child
Allison Russell
Stand For Myself
Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal
Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe
The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See
Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years Of Blues
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues
Blues Traveler
I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You
Guy Davis
Take Me Back
Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea
Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War
Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up
Steve Cropper
662
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live]
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History
Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite
Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live In New Orleans!
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People
Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco
Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe'a
Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja
Etana
Positive Vibration
Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin
Sean Paul
Royal
Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence
Soja
10
Spice
Best Global Music Performance
Mohabbat **Winner**
Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself
Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pà Pá Pà
Femi Kuti
Blewu
Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence
WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature **Winner**
Angelique Kidjo
Legacy +
Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
WizKid
Best Children's Music Album
Actívate
123 Andrés
All One Tribe
1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future
Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World
Falu
Crayon Kids
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album
Aftermath
LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
J. Ivy
8:46
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land
Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine
Lavell Crawford
Evolution
Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK
Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life
Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American
Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given
Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
Girl From The North Country
Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical **Winner**
Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella
(Various Artists)
Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor
Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt (& Various Artists)
Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor
In The Heights
(Various Artists)
Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
One Night In Miami...
Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)
Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor
Respect
Jennifer Hudson
Stephen Bray & Jason Michael Webb, compilation producers
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
(Various Artists)
Doug Besterman, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, compilation producers
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday **Winner**
Andra Day
Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media **Tie**
Bridgerton
Kris Bowers, composer
Dune
Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Queen's Gambit **Winner**
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul **Winner**
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
All Eyes On Me [From Inside] **Winner**
Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
Beautiful Is Black
Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
Cat And Mouse
Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
Eberhard **Winner**
Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Chopsticks
Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")
Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
Infinite Love
Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar") **Winner**
Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
The Struggle Within
Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Bottom Line
Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
A Change Is Gonna Come
Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Eleanor Rigby
Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) **Winner**
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Best Recording Package
American Jackpot / American Girls
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
Carnage
Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
Pakelang
Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
Serpentine Prison
Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
Zeta
Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Color Theory
Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)
77-81
Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles
Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Marian Anderson - Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, restoration engineers; (Various Artists)
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music
April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema
Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
Dawn
Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
Hey What
BJ Burton, engineer; Huntley Miller, mastering engineer (Low)
Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Notes With Attachments
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
Daddy's Home (St. Vincent) (A)
Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
Sling (Clairo) (A)
Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
Rogét Chahayed
//aguardiente Y Limón %a??a??a??a??% (Kali Uchis) (T)
Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
NITROUS (Joji) (T)
Vibez (ZAYN) (S)
Mike Elizondo
Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A)
Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
Repeat (Grace VanderWaal) (S)
Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)
Hit-Boy
Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
King's Disease II (Nas) (A)
Ricky Reed
//aguardiente y limón%a??a??a??a??% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)
Best Remixed Recording
Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)
Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)
Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)
Fryd
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)
Mutt Slang II - A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage
Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)
Soundtrack Of The American Soldier **Winner**
Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Archetypes
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)
Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)
Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)
Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)
More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)
O'Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)
Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)
Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)
Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)
Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)
Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)
Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J'Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)
One Movement Symphonies - Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
Primavera I - The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)
Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)
Elaine Martone
Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)
Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)
Davis: Family Secrets - Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)
Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)
Schubert: Symphony In C Major, 'The Great'; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Judith Sherman
Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
Fantasy - Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
Vers Le Silence - William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)
Best Orchestral Performance
Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Muhly: Throughline
Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy
Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle
Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
Glass: Akhnaten
Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
Little: Soldier Songs
Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah, David T. Little, Lewis Pesacov & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
It's A Long Way
Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
Rising w/The Crossing
Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
The Singing Guitar
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking
JACK Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits
Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
An American Mosaic
Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
Mak Bach
Mak Grgić
Of Power
Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions
Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers
Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise
Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows
Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Cerrone: The Arching Path
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
Plays
Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Seven Pillars
Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One
Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11'
Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
Best Music Video
Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
Freedom
Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Jennifer LeBeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer LeBeau, video producers
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
Inside
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
David Byrne's American Utopia
David Byrne
Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Billie Eilish
Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui
Jimi Hendrix
John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
Summer Of Soul
(Various Artists)
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
Les Misérables could have won its third GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
After the Original Broadway Cast Recording won in 1988 and the Complete Symphonic Recording won in 1991, Les Misérables could win the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre album for the third time with the 2020 Staged Concert Cast Recording. This would mark the most times that a musical has won the award.
Andrew Lloyd Webber could have won his fourth GRAMMY.
With the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella being nominated for Best Musical Theatre album this year, Webber could take home his fourth GRAMMY Award, having previously won for Evita: Premier American Recording in 1981, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats in 1984, and Requiem in 1985.
In the Heights could take home another GRAMMY Award.
The soundtrack for the film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical is nominated Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, following the original Broadway production's win for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2009.
Additionally, the soundtrack for the Dear Evan Hansen film is nominated in the same category, after the Original Broadway Cast Recording won Best Musical Theatre album in 2018.
If either wins, it would only be the second time that a movie musical has won a GRAMMY Award after the original stage production had. In 2004, the film adaption of Chicago had won Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, after the 1996 Broadway revival cast recording had won Best Musical Theatre album in 1998.
David Byrne's American Utopia has another chance at winning.
At last year's GRAMMY Awards, David Byrne's American Utopia lost Best Musical Theatre Album to Jagged Little Pill. However, they are once again up for the trophy with a nomination for Best Music Film for the HBO filmed capture of the Broadway production.
At 8:00 p.m. ET, the broadcast ceremony will air on the CBS and Paramount+. The broadcast also includes several exciting moments for musical theatre fans.
Stephen Sondheim Tribute
During the broadcast, GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominee Leslie Odom Jr., current nominee Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform a special In Memoriam segment, featuring the songs of the late Stephen Sondheim.
ABBA is nominated for their first GRAMMY.
On the heels of their great comeback with their new album "Voyage," ABBA was nominated for their first GRAMMY for Record of the Year with "I Still Have Faith In You."
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga could make history.
The duo's Cole Porter duet album is nominated for five awards, including Record of the Year for "I Get a Kick Out of You" and Album of the Year. If the pair wins in either category, Tony Bennett would become the oldest winner of one of the main categories.
Additionally, Lady Gaga would extend her record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She has won twice before, once for "Shallow"with Bradley Cooper and last year for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande. She could win again this year with "I Get A Kick Out Of You" with Tony Bennett.