Find Out Who Wins at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards - Updating Live!

On Sunday, April 3, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place with several Broadway favorites in the running to take home a trophy.

The GRAMMY Awards pre-show will kick off the day on the GRAMMYs' website and YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET. The pre-broadcast will reveal the winners for Best Musical Theatre Album and Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, which features several Broadway favorites.

Ahead of the ceremony, check out some exciting outcomes that could come out of this year's GRAMMY Awards and check back once the pre-show starts for LIVE updates of who won.

NOTE- Winners are marked: **Winner**

64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominations

Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Freedom

Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are

Jon Batiste

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Montero

Lil Nas X

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore

Taylor Swift

Donda

Kanye West

Song Of The Year

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed SHeeran, songwriters (Ed SHeeran)

A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone

Justin Bieber

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter

BTS

Higher Power

Coldplay

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi

That's Life

Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero

Afrojack & David Guetta

Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

Loom

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

Before

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

Heartbreak

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

You Can Do It

Caribou

Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

The Business

Tiësto

Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer

Shockwave

Marshmello

Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Judgement

Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin'

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden

Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell

Ohms

Deftones

Making A Fire

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis

Deftones

The Alien

Dream Theater

Amazonia

Gojira

Pushing The Tides

Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Distance

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A War

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up

AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters

McCartney III

Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore

Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey

Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home

St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage

H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You

Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You

H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak Anniversary

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your Feelings

Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light

Eric Bellinger

Something To Say

Cory Henry

Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two

Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra

We Are

Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up

Cardi B

M Y . L I F E

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Thot S***

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know

Doja Cat

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Best Friend

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

M Y . L I F E

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season

J. Cole

King's Disease II

Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Donda

Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All

Luke Combs

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive

Jason Isbell

camera roll

Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave **Winner**

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn't Love You

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me **Winner**

Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist

Dan + Shay

Chasing After You

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

camera roll

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Cold **Winner**

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Again

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy Like

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides **Winner**

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day

Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever

Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Kick Those Feet

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Bigger Than Us

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Absence

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) **Winner**

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations

The Baylor Project

SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Flor

Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste

Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline **Winner**

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver **Winner**

Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror **Winner**

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Voice Of God

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Joyful

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

Help

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Never Lost

Cece Winans

Wait On You

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

Man Of Your Word

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For It

Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Jireh

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story

Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

Jonathan McReynolds & MALI MUSIC

Believe For It

Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger

Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live)

Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times

The Isaacs

My Savior

Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores

Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos

Camilo

Mendó

Alex Cuba

Revelación

Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny

Jose

J Balvin

KG0516

KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico

Origen

Juanes

Calambre

Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño

C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's

Vicente Fernández

Seis

Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola

Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru

Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

Cry **Winner**

Jon Batiste

Love And Regret

Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer

Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Avalon

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

Bored

Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

Call Me A Fool

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

Cry **Winner**

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Diamond Studded Shoes

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Nightflyer

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons **Winner**

Los Lobos

Outside Child

Allison Russell

Stand For Myself

Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal

Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues

Blues Traveler

I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis

Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up

Steve Cropper

662

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live]

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History

Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People

Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'a

Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja

Etana

Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin

Sean Paul

Royal

Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence

Soja

10

Spice

Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat **Winner**

Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti

Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence

WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature **Winner**

Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

Best Children's Music Album

Actívate

123 Andrés

All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World

Falu

Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath

LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy

8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land

Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford

Evolution

Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical **Winner**

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella

(Various Artists)

Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor

Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt (& Various Artists)

Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor

In The Heights

(Various Artists)

Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

One Night In Miami...

Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)

Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor

Respect

Jennifer Hudson

Stephen Bray & Jason Michael Webb, compilation producers

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)

Doug Besterman, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, compilation producers

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday **Winner**

Andra Day

Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media **Tie**

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer

Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen's Gambit **Winner**

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul **Winner**

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

All Eyes On Me [From Inside] **Winner**

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

Beautiful Is Black

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Cat And Mouse

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Eberhard **Winner**

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chopsticks

Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Infinite Love

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar") **Winner**

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

The Struggle Within

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Line

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

A Change Is Gonna Come

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Eleanor Rigby

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) **Winner**

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)

77-81

Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Marian Anderson - Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, restoration engineers; (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; Huntley Miller, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Daddy's Home (St. Vincent) (A)

Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)

Sling (Clairo) (A)

Solar Power (Lorde) (A)

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed

//aguardiente Y Limón %a??a??a??a??% (Kali Uchis) (T)

Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T)

Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)

Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)

Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)

Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)

NITROUS (Joji) (T)

Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo

Glow On (Turnstile) (A)

Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A)

Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)

Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)

Repeat (Grace VanderWaal) (S)

Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy

Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)

King's Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed

//aguardiente y limón%a??a??a??a??% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)

Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)

Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)

Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)

Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)

Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)

Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)

Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

Fryd

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)

Mutt Slang II - A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage

Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

Soundtrack Of The American Soldier **Winner**

Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)

Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)

Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)

Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)

More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)

O'Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Steven Epstein

Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)

Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)

Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

David Frost

Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)

Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J'Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)

One Movement Symphonies - Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Primavera I - The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)

Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Elaine Martone

Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)

Davis: Family Secrets - Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)

Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)

Schubert: Symphony In C Major, 'The Great'; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Judith Sherman

Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)

Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)

Fantasy - Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)

Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)

Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)

A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)

Vers Le Silence - William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Muhly: Throughline

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah, David T. Little, Lewis Pesacov & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

It's A Long Way

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Rising w/The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

The Singing Guitar

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking

JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits

Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic

Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach

Mak Grgić

Of Power

Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11'

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Freedom

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer LeBeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer LeBeau, video producers

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne's American Utopia

David Byrne

Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Billie Eilish

Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Jimi Hendrix

John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul

(Various Artists)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Les Misérables could have won its third GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

After the Original Broadway Cast Recording won in 1988 and the Complete Symphonic Recording won in 1991, Les Misérables could win the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre album for the third time with the 2020 Staged Concert Cast Recording. This would mark the most times that a musical has won the award.

Andrew Lloyd Webber could have won his fourth GRAMMY.

With the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella being nominated for Best Musical Theatre album this year, Webber could take home his fourth GRAMMY Award, having previously won for Evita: Premier American Recording in 1981, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats in 1984, and Requiem in 1985.

In the Heights could take home another GRAMMY Award.

The soundtrack for the film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical is nominated Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, following the original Broadway production's win for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2009.

Additionally, the soundtrack for the Dear Evan Hansen film is nominated in the same category, after the Original Broadway Cast Recording won Best Musical Theatre album in 2018.

If either wins, it would only be the second time that a movie musical has won a GRAMMY Award after the original stage production had. In 2004, the film adaption of Chicago had won Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, after the 1996 Broadway revival cast recording had won Best Musical Theatre album in 1998.

David Byrne's American Utopia has another chance at winning.

At last year's GRAMMY Awards, David Byrne's American Utopia lost Best Musical Theatre Album to Jagged Little Pill. However, they are once again up for the trophy with a nomination for Best Music Film for the HBO filmed capture of the Broadway production.

At 8:00 p.m. ET, the broadcast ceremony will air on the CBS and Paramount+. The broadcast also includes several exciting moments for musical theatre fans.

Stephen Sondheim Tribute

During the broadcast, GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominee Leslie Odom Jr., current nominee Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform a special In Memoriam segment, featuring the songs of the late Stephen Sondheim.

ABBA is nominated for their first GRAMMY.

On the heels of their great comeback with their new album "Voyage," ABBA was nominated for their first GRAMMY for Record of the Year with "I Still Have Faith In You."

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga could make history.

The duo's Cole Porter duet album is nominated for five awards, including Record of the Year for "I Get a Kick Out of You" and Album of the Year. If the pair wins in either category, Tony Bennett would become the oldest winner of one of the main categories.

Additionally, Lady Gaga would extend her record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She has won twice before, once for "Shallow"with Bradley Cooper and last year for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande. She could win again this year with "I Get A Kick Out Of You" with Tony Bennett.