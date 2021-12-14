Flushing Town Hall's Mini-Global Mashups To Continue In 2022

One of the most popular series among Flushing Town Hall's devoted global music fans, Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashups, will continue in 2022 with a brand new program of solo musicians of different practices and cultural identities performing together in unique pairings.

Acclaimed trumpeter and composer Frank London of The Klezmatics, who has himself performed in Flushing Town Hall's original, large-scale Global Mashups series, also returns in his role as the curator for the 2022 season of mini mashups.

"These concerts will be a real joy to hear, watch, and experience, and they were so exciting for me to program," says curator London. "Some of the concerts pair artists whose musical styles are closely related, or 'first cousins,' so to speak. Others match artists whose traditions are totally unrelated. This is intentional. Through deep listening, curiosity, and creativity, our mashup artists will make a new music together."

"We look forward to continuing our celebration of global music in 2022, and we are thrilled to continue welcoming artists and audiences back to our Hall for this popular series," says Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "It will be fascinating to experience these phenomenal artists create, or discover, common ground in their wide-ranging musical styles."

Flushing Town Hall will continue adhering to the city's vaccine mandate for performance venues, while also live streaming for audiences who still need, or prefer, to stay home.

The 2022 Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashups series kicks off in January with Southern Italy Meets Senegal on Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM ET, featuring Alessandra Belloni and Alioune Faye. This concert is also accompanied by series curator, Frank London on trumpet.

Alessandra Belloni is a singer, percussionist, dancer, and actress. She specializes in traditional Southern Italian folk dances and percussion combined with vocals. Belloni was born in Rome, Italy and is committed to preserving the strong and rich traditions of her culture.

Belloni is the founder, artistic director, and lead performer of "I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA," an Italian ensemble in residence at New York City's Cathedral of St. John the Divine and designer of a line of tambourines belonging to a signature series made by Remo. She has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, and Madison Square Garden, as well as at drumming and world music festivals across the globe. Belloni's voice has been described by The New York Times as "exultant." The Los Angeles Times says Belloni is "a virtuoso" with "an enormously powerful presence."

Alioune Faye hails from a long line of Senegalese drummers and griots (wandering musicians, poets, singers, and historians). He has worked with such greats as Youssou N'dour, Stevie Wonder, and Peter Gabriel, as well as with Senegal's premier sabar ensemble, Sing Sing Rhythm. He plays sabar, tama and djembe. Currently based in New York, Faye is the leader of the group Yakar Rhythms.

The series will continue throughout the winter, with a new Mini-Global Mashup each month: The Sunday, February 13 concert, Korea Meets Armenia, will feature violinist and composer Sita Chay and folk singer Ara Dinkjian. The Sunday, March 13 concert, India Meets Egypt, will feature Grammy-nominated singer Falu with violinist, vocalist, and rababa player, Sami Abu Shumays, and harmonium accompanist Gaurav Shah.

Each month's Mini-Global Mashup performance will be followed by a Q+A conversation between the artists and audience hosted by Frank London or other special guest moderators.

For the series' full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/mini-global-mashups.