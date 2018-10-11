Everything from Writing Classes to Photographers, Costume Designers to Development Directors, and More in BWW Classifieds, 10/11

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/11/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Box Office Representative

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage is seeking a seasonal part-time Box Office Representative. Reporting to the Box Office Supervisor and/or Box Office Manager, the Representative's primary responsibilities include assisting Hartford Stage patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone, in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have 1-2 years of customer service experience, excellent telephone demeanor, and the abilit... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate General Manager

Theatre Aspen's Associate General Manager is a full-time position reporting to the General Manager and Producing Director and is responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain an efficient theatrical producing company. This position is an important link for all departments and carries with it a substantial need for understanding of, and adherence to, organizational hierarchy and appropriate communication pathways. The Associate General Manager has specific responsibilities... (more)

Internships: Casting Internship

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for FULL-TIME and PART-TIME internships. Position starts on January 2nd, 2019 and continues through mid-May. If the opportunity is available for a brief training period in mid-late December, that is ideal, but not required. **DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS INTERNSHIP, WE ARE ONLY ABLE TO CONSIDER CURRENT STUDENTS. Please only apply if you are currently a student. Students who ar... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Experience Attendant - Trolls The Experience

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Artistic Director

The Old Globe in San Diego, an industry-leading theatre, seeks dynamic, experienced candidates for the position of Associate Artistic Director. With a budget of $27 million, each season features 15 productions on three stages on our lovely Balboa Park campus. These seasons include a renowned summer Shakespeare Festival along with productions of classic and world premiere plays and musicals, as well as an annual new play reading series. The position is one of two Associate Artistic Directors a... (more)

Internships: Marketing/Advertising Internship

Want to get hands-on experience at a creative advertising agency? If so, AKA might be the place for you. Students who intern with us have the opportunity to work in the following areas of our business: Marketing & Promotions, Media, Content, Studio, Business Development, Client Services, Insights and Digital. For an overview of each department, please visit AKA.NYC. PROGRAM INFORMATION INTERNSHIP PERIODS Spring: January-May (dates TBD by your supervisor) Part time (20 hours/week mi... (more)

Internships: Winter Intern

ABM is seeking part-time Marketing Interns for Fall and Winter. Start date is flexible. About ABM: ABM is a full-service advertising & marketing firm specializing in theatre, arts, and culture, with expertise in marketing & promotions, traditional & online advertising, social media, and creative services. More info at: ABMagency.com. Responsibilities: » Assist the team with marketing brainstorming sessions & plans » Research new opportunities for client marketing initiatives and do... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Detective

Looking for actor to portray detective for Wed., Oct. 17th in downtown Pittsburgh. Pays well. Also, meals and expenses are covered. Please email: linda4610@gmail.com or call: 212.472.2553 for additional information. Thank you... (more)

Photographers: Mike Sansone Photography

Mike Sansone is a photographer in Chicago that specializes in acting headshots. You can view headshot pricing, check studio availability, and book/pay for your shoot all online! https://mikesansonephotography.com... (more)

Photographers: Emily Hewitt Photography

Theater | Musicals | Opera | Dance | Cabaret | Concerts | Improv Drawing on my 20 year history as a theatre director and producer, I make a visceral connection with the rhythm of your production, ensuring the most powerful moments in your performance are professionally documented for publicity, promotion, and fund-raising demands. Mention this ad and get 10% off! ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development and Events Manager

Development and Events Manager Theatre Aspen is seeking a Development and Events Manager for full-time employment. Theatre Aspen, a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18, and is rapidly expanding its programming imprint. We are seeking a Development and Events Manager, who will work on a range of tasks to support o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Patron Services Manager

NC Theatre is seeking an efficient and inspiring patron services and sales manager who can deliver results within a small, dynamic team of non-profit theatre professionals. This full-time position reports the Director of Sales and manages the patron services team in support of the earned and contributed income goals of North Carolina Theatre and North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The successful candidate must be tech-savvy and resourceful, with a passion for performing arts. He/she must posse... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Director of Development Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and we are rapidly expanding our programming imprint. We are seeking a Director of Development, who will work on a range of initiatives to support our efforts to raise $2M annually and begin preparations for a $25-35 million capital campaign.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: ABM

Marketing Assistant About the Position The marketing & social media assistant's main functions are: to assist the team on a daily basis in order to ensure projects are completed effectively and on time; and to provide the highest level of service to ABM's clients. This position is perfect for someone looking to grow into a larger role long-term, as they learn the ins and outs of theatrical marketing and advertising! Primary Job Responsibilities Account Management Tasks Assist the team on... (more)

: Audition Method - Are you prepared?

Im sure you are asking yourself, "Who are you and why do I need you?" Well, we offer a preparation class that will not only give you the tools but the confidence to walk into your next audition putting your best LaDuca forward. We want to help you shine at what you do best! It's the step from novice to seasoned! We can help you unleash your potential! #BizbeforetheShow We will assist you with your resume, help you navigate what the differences are between all types of calls, what is expect... (more)

Music Production: Call for Librettist

Christman Opera Company is seeking a librettist for a dramatic musical that has a chance of going off-Broadway. The story will be based on the book Angels of a Lower Flight, by Susie Scott Krabacher. The musical style of the composer has been described as having the lyricism of the Romantic era and the approachability of classic musical theatre. Please submit a sample or two of your writing that could be set to music. If we like your samples, we may schedule a telephone interview as well.... (more)

Internships: Social Media Internship

About Birdland: We are a live entertainment venue with two stages in New York City, presenting three to four different shows each night. We are looking for a music-loving intern with strong knowledge and understanding of various social media platforms. We are excited to share our knowledge with someone who would like to experience first-hand the exciting world of live entertainment, and would enjoy the marketing of the talented people who create and star in those shows. Responsibilitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Finance Director

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Oklahoma's leading professional theatre, is seeking a Finance Director to oversee all fiscal aspects for Lyric Theatre, a 501c3 non-profit organization. This position is a vital member of the senior staff and serves as an advisor to the Managing Director, the Producing Artistic Director, the Board of Directors, and the Finance Committee. The Finance Director is responsible for accounting, finance, internal controls, and human resource oversight working closely with the... (more)

Editing Reel - Transferring Media / Video Services: Videographer and Social Media Content Creator

Videographer and Social Media Content Creator (Volunteer Position), NEW YORK THEATRE BARN (NYC) Join the exciting musical theatre organization that has been promoting new work by writers, composers and choreographers for over a decade. Support the organization by capturing the compelling and unique stories told during the New Work Series from September through May while simultaneously meeting a variety of theatre professionals and adding to your portfolio. Seeking energetic organized candidates... (more)

Internships: Creative Team/Teaching Artist Intern

Location: 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY, 10003 *Classes take place in Hunts Point, Bronx, NY Commitment: October 2018 - May 2019 Must be Available: Fridays 3:00 - 6:00pm (Oct - Dec) Fridays 3:00 - 6:00pm & Sundays 12:00 - 4:00pm (Jan - May) May Production Week *Additional planning and production meetings as required Program Description: The Hunts Point Children's Shakespeare Ensemble program is a collaboration between The Public Theater and the Hunts Point Allianc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Database Assistant

Continuing the work of its founder, Joe Papp, The Public Theater is a civic institution engaging with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. As one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public's programming includes an annual season at its home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater, The Mobile Unit, ... (more)

