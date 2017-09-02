Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/2/2017
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York - 9/2/2017
Direct from a sold-out, award-winning London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage production of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, will have its New York Premiere this fall in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).
Jessie Mueller Performs as Part of Broadway @ Town Hall Series in P-Town - 9/3/2017
Producer Mark Cortale has announced this week that Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winner for 'Beautiful - The Carole King Musical' and most recently a Tony-nominee in Sarah Barielles' 'Waitress,' will make her P-Town debut for the Broadway @ Town Hall summer concert series in Provincetown on September 3 at 6:30pm with Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.
Renée Fleming Performs on Season Finale of Great Performances AT THE MET on PBS - 9/3/2017
The Met's first new production since 1969 of Strauss's rich, romantic masterpiece stars Renée Fleming in one of her signature roles as the Marschallin, opposite El?na Garan?a as Octavian, the impulsive young title character, on Great Performances
Get Two-for-One Tickets to 23 Shows During NYC Broadway Week - 9/4/2017
NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST.
Immersive KPOP Takes Over A.R.T./New York - 9/5/2017
Ars Nova, in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, presents the world premiere of KPOP, a high-octane immersive event that gives you a backstage pass to a K-pop music factory.
Shows from Adelaide, Hollywood Set for 2017 FRINGE ENCORE SERIES - 9/5/2017
Darren Lee Cole, producing director of the not-for-profit, SoHo Playhouse has announced the first round of selections for this year's Fringe Encore Series. The first set of productions hail from Adelaide, Brighton, and Hollywood Fringe Festivals and will take place between September 5 - October 22, 2017.
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen - 9/5/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for the first play in its 2017 / 2018 season, Halley Feiffer's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City.
Tony Roberts Hosts SUGAR in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below - 9/5/2017
Tony Roberts, celebrated actor of stage and screen, has signed on to host Feinstein's/54 Below's one night only concert of Jule Styne, Bob Merrill, and Peter Stone's Tony nominated musical SUGAR, on Tuesday September 5th, at 7pm and 9:30pm.
AVENUE Q, SPAMILTON & More Take Part in '20at20' Off-Broadway - 9/5/2017
The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion 20at20, will return from September 5 to September 24. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to most off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days.
Dunagan, Friedman Star in THE TREASURER at Playwrights Horizons - 9/6/2017
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for THE TREASURER, the world premiere of a new play by Max Posner (Judy) and directed by three-time Lortel Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, Our Town, Adding Machine). Commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, the play will be the second production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season.
Davis Gaines Stars in MAN OF LA MANCHA in the Round at Orlando Shakespeare - 9/6/2017
Broadway veteran Davis Gaines and innovative in-the-round seating will be featured in Orlando Shakespeare Theater in Partnership with UCF's (Orlando Shakes) production of Man of La Mancha.
Amy Herzog's Mary Jane Begins at NYTW - 9/6/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for the first show of the 2017/18 NYTW season, Mary Jane, written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, Belleville) and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman (Sundown, Yellow Moon; A Life).
JOHNNY MANHATTAN Musical Premieres in Michigan - 9/6/2017
More than 40 years after its creation, Dan Goggin and Robert Lorick's musical, Johnny Manhattan, will have its world premiere at the Meadow Brook Theatre (378 Meadow Brook Road) in Rochester, Michigan.
FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE & More Set for September at MetLiveArts - 9/6/2017
The MetLiveArts series has announced its September performance lineup at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Scroll down for details!
Rattlestick Presents Middle Voice Show THE PARLOUR - 9/6/2017
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced its 2017/2018 Fellowships, commissions, and more, as well as their Fall 2017 Middle Voice workshop production, furthering their commitment to support emerging artists in unique ways.
PARADE Staged at World's Oldest Paper Factory - 9/7/2017
Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical PARADE, based on the infamous trial and lynching of Leo Frank, is set to be professionally staged at the world's oldest working paper factory this September.
Christine Pedi Stars in SOOP Theatre's GOD OF CARNAGE - 9/7/2017
SOOP Theatre Company brings the Tony Award-winning play, God of Carnage, to southern Westchester this fall.
Yiddish World Premiere of Ionesco's RHINOCEROS - 9/7/2017
For its first production of the 2017-18 season, New Yiddish Rep will present the Yiddish world premiere of Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco. Tickets go on sale today!
Samonsky & Elless Star in BENNY & JOON Musical at The Old Globe - 9/7/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for the first show of its 2017-2018 Season, the world premiere musical Benny & Joon, with book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.
Boxer Mike Tyson Returns to the Stage in UNDISPUTED TRUTH - ROUND 2 - 9/7/2017
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will return to the stage at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Following the knockout premiere of UNDISPUTED TRUTH in 2012 and subsequent, sold-out runs on Broadway and again at MGM Grand, the champ will return to the stage for a limited run at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club with Mike Tyson UNDISPUTED TRUTH - Round 2.
Regeneration Theatre Presents First Revival of SKYSCRAPER - 9/7/2017
Regeneration Theatre has announced its production of SKYSCRAPER, the first revival [ever] of the 1965 Musical Comedy by Peter Stone, James Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn, based on Elmer Rice's “Dream Girl,' running September 7-17, 2017 at Urban Stages, 259 West 30th St, New York, NY.
Arthur Kopit's CHAMBER MUSIC Gets Revised Production in Brooklyn - 9/7/2017
A new production of Arthur Kopit's Chamber Music directed by Emily Moler will be presented from September 7 through September 16 (Thursday – Sunday at 8pm) in the basement of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, NY.
Israeli Film Star Joins Cast of Off-Broadway's RHINOCEROS - 9/7/2017
Distinguished Israeli actor, Gera Sandler, has joined the cast of the upcoming Yiddish world premiere of Eugene Ionesco's Rhinoceros in the role of Dudard.
Potter Play PUFFS Transfigures Schedule at New World Stages - 9/7/2017
Puffs or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic - which won another set of rave reviews this summer after its recent transfer to an open run at its new home, New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) - has announced a new performance schedule starting on September 7.
GRINDR THE OPERA Brings Hook-Up App to the Stage This Fall - 9/8/2017
Tim Evanicki Productions will soon produce the world premiere of GRINDR The Opera, by Erik Ransom.
DVR Alert - Broadway's Alfie Boe Performs on TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon - 9/8/2017
Matthew Morrison Headlines WCP's 2017 'Moonlight Over Venice' Gala - 9/9/2017
Tony, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison will headline Westport Country Playhouse's 2017 fundraising gala on Saturday evening, September 9. New this year will be the Gala's move to Saturday evening instead of Monday night as in past seasons. The Gala's theme, 'Moonlight Over Venice,' is a nod to the Playhouse's autumn production of 'Romeo and Juliet'.
James Earl Jones and More Set for Concert Reading at Guild Hall - 9/9/2017
Guild Hall will host a concert reading of Eric Bentley's ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, featuring James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Bill Camp, Richard Kind, Peter Riegert, Mercedes Ruehl, Barry Scheck, and Harris Yulin, on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Directed by Harris Yulin.
Jessie Mueller & Jarrod Spector Set for Pasadena Pops' Salute to John Williams - 9/9/2017
Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS close out their popular outdoor summer concert series at the Los Angeles County Arboretum on Saturday, September 9 with Universal Studios Favorites!
Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere Event - 9/9/2017
Orange County School of the Arts Foundation (OCSA), a nonprofit that supports one of the nation's premier arts schools, kicks off the school's 31st season with Season Premiere 2017.