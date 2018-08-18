Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/18/2018
BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 8/18/2018
Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.
Lesli Margherita, Jenna Leigh Green, and More Join 54 Sings P!nk - 8/19/2018
Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"), Kristy Cates (Wicked, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Carly Ozard ("Midler on the Roof"), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide…), and Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) have joined the cast of 54 SINGS P!NK at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, August 19th, 2018, at 7:00PM & 9:30PM.
Child star Selah Atwood comes to Off Broadway in STARBRIGHT - 8/19/2018
Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/19/2018
Pop Star Shayna Michaels, in "The Reigning Princess Of Pop," At Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/20/2018
NAPOLEON by Stanley Kubrick (The Greatest Movie Never Made) to be presented for the first time adapted for the stage by David Serero starring as Napol - 8/20/2018
Jacob Burns Film Center to Have Special Screening of KING KONG - 8/21/2018
This August 21, the Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, NY) will be screening the original 1933 classic King Kong before it comes alive on Broadway this fall. Following the screening will be a Q&A with the Musical Creative Team, including Olivier Award-winning director & choreographer Drew McOnie, Helpmann Award-winning set & projection designer Peter England, Helpmann Award-winning creature designer Sonny Tilders and lead producer & Global Creatures CEO Carmen Pavlovic, the discussion will be moderated by four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer Dori Berinstein.
“LAST CURTAIN CALL” TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR EARLY ONSET DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S - 8/23/2018
A NEW LGBTQ+ ADAPTATION OF ROMEO AND JULIET - 8/24/2018
Ancient Chinese Drama “Where Is My Maple Town” to Premiere Off-Broadway - 8/24/2018
Genevieve Wang To Present Yuting He’s WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN Directed By Xiaopeng Teng - 8/24/2018
Women Get the Last Laugh as Men go Over the Hill in “The ManOPause Boys” - 8/24/2018
