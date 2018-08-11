Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/11/2018

Aug. 11, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 8/11/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018


Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018


Performance Art icon Karen Finley continues Grabbing Pussy thru Aug. 15 - 8/12/2018


Teen actor bounces back after debilitating accident to star Off Broadway - 8/12/2018


Brightman, Hildreth, Lindsay, & Stanley Join ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub - 8/13/2018

Alex Brightman, Greg Hildreth, Kara Lindsay, and Elizabeth Stanley have joined the lineup for the upcoming ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub.


Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Join the Public's WE RISE - 8/13/2018

The Public Theater in collaboration with the Resistance Revival Chorus announced additional casting today for the free Public Forum, WE RISE: A CELEBRATION OF RESISTANCE, on Monday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. This one-night-only event puts both the music and the movement onstage with performances, speeches, and more.


Munoz, Westrate & More Will Lead SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU Reading - 8/13/2018

Southampton Arts Center will present the one-night only reading of Jon Levenson's screenplay SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6 PM.


Pop Star Shayna Michaels, in "The Reigning Princess Of Pop," At Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/13/2018


Pop Star Shayna Michaels, in "The Reigning Princess Of Pop," At Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/13/2018


Signature's PASSION Will Be Led By Diaz, Leigh, Elder, and More - 8/14/2018

Natascia Diaz (Signature's Crazy for You, City Center Encores! Grand Hotel), Claybourne Elder (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) and Steffanie Leigh (Broadway's War Paint, Gigi, Mary Poppins) are set to star in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion.


Tune in to WBAI Radio to Hear from Stars Of TEVYE SERVED RAW - 8/14/2018

Two of the stars of Off-Broadway's newest hit TEVYE SERVED RAW are set be this week's special guests on WBAI Radio's popular 'Cat Radio Cafe' today at 2 pm on 99.5 FM.


Child star Selah Atwood comes to Off Broadway in STARBRIGHT - 8/16/2018


Broadway Bound Perfectly Victorian 29-Hour Reading - 8/17/2018


BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 8/18/2018

Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lewis J. Stadlen, Nic Rouleau, Analisa Leaming and More to Don Their Sunday Clothes in HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour
  • Breaking: TOOTSIE Finds Its Home on Broadway! Opening Set for April 2019 at the Marquis Theatre
  • Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • JERSEY BOYS Alum Mark Ballas Will Strut His Stuff as Charlie in KINKY BOOTS
  • Follow BroadwayWorld's Social Media Channels For A Chance To Win Free Tickets And More!
  • Breaking: Amy Morton Slated to Direct All-Female Broadway Production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       