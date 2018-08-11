Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/11/2018
Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018
Performance Art icon Karen Finley continues Grabbing Pussy thru Aug. 15 - 8/12/2018
Teen actor bounces back after debilitating accident to star Off Broadway - 8/12/2018
Brightman, Hildreth, Lindsay, & Stanley Join ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub - 8/13/2018
Alex Brightman, Greg Hildreth, Kara Lindsay, and Elizabeth Stanley have joined the lineup for the upcoming ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub.
Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Join the Public's WE RISE - 8/13/2018
The Public Theater in collaboration with the Resistance Revival Chorus announced additional casting today for the free Public Forum, WE RISE: A CELEBRATION OF RESISTANCE, on Monday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. This one-night-only event puts both the music and the movement onstage with performances, speeches, and more.
Munoz, Westrate & More Will Lead SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU Reading - 8/13/2018
Southampton Arts Center will present the one-night only reading of Jon Levenson's screenplay SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6 PM.
Pop Star Shayna Michaels, in "The Reigning Princess Of Pop," At Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/13/2018
Signature's PASSION Will Be Led By Diaz, Leigh, Elder, and More - 8/14/2018
Natascia Diaz (Signature's Crazy for You, City Center Encores! Grand Hotel), Claybourne Elder (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) and Steffanie Leigh (Broadway's War Paint, Gigi, Mary Poppins) are set to star in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion.
Tune in to WBAI Radio to Hear from Stars Of TEVYE SERVED RAW - 8/14/2018
Two of the stars of Off-Broadway's newest hit TEVYE SERVED RAW are set be this week's special guests on WBAI Radio's popular 'Cat Radio Cafe' today at 2 pm on 99.5 FM.
Child star Selah Atwood comes to Off Broadway in STARBRIGHT - 8/16/2018
Broadway Bound Perfectly Victorian 29-Hour Reading - 8/17/2018
BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 8/18/2018
Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.