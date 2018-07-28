Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/28/2018
|
Stephanie D'Abruzzo, John Tartaglia and More to Appear in Talkback as Part of AVENUE Q's Anniversary Celebration - 7/28/2018
AVENUE Q original cast members Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon & John Tartaglia will join current cast members for a special 15th anniversary celebration talk-back following the Saturday, July 28 matinee performance.
|
Met Opera's COSI FAN TUTTI Starring Kelli O'Hara Will Be Broadcast on PBS - 7/29/2018
It has been reported that this year's Metropolitan Opera production of Mozart's cosi fan tutti starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara will head to PBS Great Performances, July 29 at 12 PM. Check your local listings for details!
|
Take a Break From the Dumpster Fire of the News Cycle With ‘God Save Queen Pam’! - 7/29/2018
|
Lopez, Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert - 7/30/2018
What do you do with a BA in English - 15 years later? You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to AVENUE Q, the winner of the 2004 Tony Awards' "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.
|
Ripple Effect Artists Presents Guarding The Bridge in Limited Run at Triad Theatre - 7/30/2018
|
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks - 7/31/2018
The Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street begins its final six weeks at the Barrow Street Theatre starting tonight. Beginning July 31st, returning cast member Jake Boyd (as "Anthony") and original cast members Betsy Morgan (as "Pirelli & Beggar Woman") and Joseph Taylor (as "Tobias") join current cast members
|
BETWEEN THE SEA AND SKY Will Make Off-Broadway Debut At NYMF - 7/31/2018
Australian playwright and composer Luke Byrneis excited to announce his original new musical Between the Sea and Sky will make its Off-Broadway debut later this summer as part of the 2018 New York Musical Festival's (NYMF) Next Link Project. Featuring an original book, music & lyrics by Mr. Byrne, Between the Sea and Skywill play a 5-performance run at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row beginning July 31, 2018.
|
NEW PEGGY featured in Micro Musical Launch - 8/1/2018
|
CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner & More - 8/3/2018
Casting of Goodspeed Musicals' Cyrano is complete. Film and TV actor Blake Jenner will play Christian. He joins previously announced Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, who will play Cyrano alongside film actress Haley Bennett as Roxanne in this bold new musical.
|
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - 8/4/2018
The Muny announced today the parental powerhouse that will star in the theatre's closing centennial season production,Meet Me In St. Louis, August 4 - 12. Tony-nominated Erin Dilly will star alongside real-life husband Stephen R. Buntrock as Mrs. Anna and Mr. Alonso Smith, respectively.