Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/20/2018

Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings Jazz Chops to BLUE NOTE AT SEA - 1/27/2018 Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, for which he took home both a Tony (for Best Actor in a Musical) and a Grammy (for Best Musical Theater Album), is set to bring his jazz chops to the forefront when he performs with his band on Blue Note at Sea '18.

