Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/20/2018
Ted Chapin Curates 92Y's New L&L Season with Jonathan Groff, Lynn Ahrens & More - 1/20/2018
92Y announces Ted Chapin, President & Chief Creative Officer of Rodgers & Hammerstein, will serve in the newly created role of Producer of Lyrics & Lyricists, beginning next season. For nearly five decades, L&L has been at the forefront of exploring and sharing the best of the American Songbook, and this opens a new chapter.
Alex Timbers Helms Jonathan Groff's 'Lyrics & Lyricists' Opener at 92Y - 1/20/2018
Award-winning director and two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers is on board as director for The Bobby Darin Story, the opening show of 92Y's American Songbook series Lyrics & Lyricists.
Riley, Dick, Dunagan, Fisher & More Star in BLIND DATE at the Goodman - 1/20/2018
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Premieres Kathryn Bostic's August Wilson SYMPHONY, Narrated by Phylicia Rashad - 1/20/2018
On Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, Grammy Award-winning conductor Lucas Richman and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will premiere Kathryn Bostic's August Wilson Symphony.
Steppenwolf Honors Sarah Paulson at 2018 Women in the Arts Luncheon - 1/22/2018
Steppenwolf Theatre Company announces Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Sarah Paulson as the 2018 honoree at the annual Steppenwolf Women in the Arts fundraising luncheon on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 12noon at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel (221 N Columbus Dr).
THE PARENT TRAP's Hayley Mills Stars in PARTY FACE at City Center - 1/22/2018
Producers Robert Driemeyer, Morgan Sills and Jan Warner have announced the New York Premiere of PARTY FACE, a new comedy by Isobel Mahon ( Glenroe, Fair City ) and directed by Amanda Bearse ( Married With Children ).
Ed Asner & Kate Burton Star in East Coast Tour of THE SOAP MYTH - 1/22/2018
Seven-time Emmy Award-winner Ed Asner and three-time Emmy Award- and Tony Award-nominee Kate Burton will star in a two-week East Coast tour of concert readings of Jeff Cohen's play The Soap Myth.
New Work by Guirgis & More Set for LAByrinth Theater's 2018 Barn Series - 1/22/2018
LAByrinth Theater Company announces the selections for their Annual Barn Series, the award-winning company's free play reading series. Running January 22-28, 2018, this year's Barn Series features new plays written by members of The Ensemble Company.
SWEAT's Johanna Day Joins Ed Asner in THE SOAP MYTH Reading Tour - 1/22/2018
Today, producers of the upcoming east coast concert reading tour of Jeff Cohen's acclaimed play The Soap Myth announced that Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) will play the dual roles of holocaust scholar Esther Feinman and holocaust denier Brenda Goodsen.
New Works by CalamiTy West and More Set for Roundabout Underground Series - 1/22/2018
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the seventh annual Roundabout Underground Reading Series, a five-night event that includes nightly readings of new works written and directed by emerging artists, as well as post-show receptions. The Reading Series will feature new works by Selina Fillinger, Harrison David Rivers, Korde Arrington Tuttle, CalamiTy West and Daniel Zaitchik.
The Mad Ones' MILES FOR MARY Makes Off-Broadway Debut - 1/22/2018
After a smash run last fall, Playwrights Horizons will present MILES FOR MARY, a new play by The Mad Ones. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, MILES FOR MARY received critical acclaim during its fall 2016 run at The Bushwick Starr.
THE THING WITH FEATHERS Opens at The Barrow Group - 1/22/2018
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, continues their 2017-2018 season with the World Premiere of The Thing with Feathers, a play by Scott Organ.
Marilyn Horne Leads Carnegie Hall's 'The Song Continues' Series - 1/23/2018
From January 23 28, 2018, Carnegie Hall celebrates the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne, who will lead The Song Continues in her final season as Artistic Advisor before passing the torch to acclaimed soprano Ren e Fleming, who will continue this beloved tradition in years to come.
O'Hara, Tveit & More Tapped for 2018 American Songbook Season - 1/24/2018
The 19th season of Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series opens this January, presenting the voices and stories of singers, songwriters, and musicians across a range of genres. From musical theater to Americana to R&B and gospel, these performers will chronicle personal journeys, pay tribute to legendary artists, and showcase the breadth of creativity, emotion, and expression found throughout American song.
Peter Joback Dons the Mask for PHANTOM's 30th Anniversary - 1/24/2018
Producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group announced today final principal casting for the 30th Anniversary of the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince. One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the musical will welcome back international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter J back to lead the 30th Anniversary.
ICE Reprises David Lang's THE WHISPER OPERA at NYU Skirball - 1/24/2018
From January 24 to February 3, 2018, the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) reprises Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lang's the whisper opera in 13 performances at NYU Skirball.
Richard Kind, Karen Ziemba and More Set for 54 SINGS CURTAINS - 1/25/2018
Members of the original Broadway production of John Kander, Fred Ebb, Rupert Holmes, and Peter Stone's CURTAINS, which opened on Broadway in 2007, will reunite for a concert presentation of the musical at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, January 25th, 2018, at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.
Composer Gerald Cohen Debuts STEAL A PENCIL FOR ME at Opera Colorado - 1/25/2018
New York-based composer Gerald Cohen (www.geraldcohenmusic.com), known for his moving and vibrant chamber music, opera, choral and liturgical music, announces two exciting and important upcoming world premieres.
NYC Opera Presents NY Premiere of World's First Mariachi Opera - 1/25/2018
Following the success of its fall productions of Puccini's beloved La Fanciulla del West and the New York premiere of Tobias Picker's Dolores Claiborne, New York City Opera continues the 2017/2018 season in January 2018 with the New York premiere of Jos 'Pepe' Mart nez and Leonard Foglia's Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, the world's first mariachi opera.
Stéphane Denève To Conduct All-Prokofiev Program With James Ehnes, 1/25–27 - 1/25/2018
Rapp, Brightman, Margherita, O'Hara & More Line Up for BroadwayCon 2018 - 1/26/2018
vCalling all Broadway-obssessed, showtune-belting, cosplaying theatergoers! Mischief Management has announced that the Third Annual BroadwayCon will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.
Benanti, Colella, Osnes & More to Meet Their Biggest Fans at BroadwayCon - 1/26/2018
BroadwayCon has announced that Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Jenn Colella, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Raymond J. Lee, Laura Osnes, and Bryce Pinkham have joined the Special Guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2018.
Chanler-Berat, Harada, Hunton & More Head to BroadwayCon 2018 - 1/26/2018
BroadwayCon is pleased to announce that Adam Chanler-Berat, Ann Harada, Emma Hunton, and Anthony Rosenthal have joined the Special Guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2018. BroadwayCon will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.
Slew of Stars Take Over BroadwayCon 2018 - 1/26/2018
BroadwayCon's star-studded lineup continues to grow, including the original voice of the hit animated movie 'Anastasia,' fan favorite Paula from the CW's 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend,' and more.
HAMLISCH UNCOVERED Album with Kelli O'Hara & More Hits Stores Today - 1/26/2018
Broadway Records today announced that Hamlisch Uncovered will be released digitally on Friday, December 15, 2017 and in stores on Friday, January 26, 2018.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Soloist Releases 'EXPANDING TRADITION' Album - 1/26/2018
Kelly Hall-Tompkins is the first 'official' fiddler to bring all-new Fiddler solo music which brings the musical's beloved themes from the theater to the concert hall and now to solo CD, 'Kelly Hall-Tompkins: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition,' set for release on January 26, 2018. Click here to pre-order the album from Broadway Records.
Jeff Daniels' FLINT Makes World Premiere in Detroit - 1/26/2018
The best plays shine a light on the human condition. This January, The Purple Rose Theatre Company will illuminate a powerful story of hope, abandonment and what happens when good, hard-working people scream for fairness in an unfair world. 'FLINT' is a world premiere by Purple Rose founder Jeff Daniels.
|
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas - 1/26/2018
Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings Jazz Chops to BLUE NOTE AT SEA - 1/27/2018
Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, for which he took home both a Tony (for Best Actor in a Musical) and a Grammy (for Best Musical Theater Album), is set to bring his jazz chops to the forefront when he performs with his band on Blue Note at Sea '18.
Geoffrey Nauffts Workshops New Musical at Texas State - 1/27/2018
Award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Geoffrey Nauffts will both workshop new musicals at Texas State University as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission.
Starry CANDIDE Opens at LA Opera - 1/27/2018
Broadway legend Christine Ebersole will make her LA Opera debut in the company's 2018 production of Candide, composer Leonard Bernstein's 1956 Broadway classic.
HALLELUJAH, BABY! and More Set for York's Winter 2018 'Mufti' Series - 1/27/2018
It's a Jule Styne Celebration! The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, starts the new year with its Winter 2018 Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the works of the legendary Broadway composer Jule Styne.
York Theatre Company ANNOUNCES CAST FOR THE MUSICAL IN MUFTI PRESENTATION OF 'HALLELUJAH, BABY!' BEGINNING JANUARY 27 - 1/27/2018