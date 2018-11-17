Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/17/2018

Joe Iconis Will Sit Down For A Live Podcast Event And Performance - 11/18/2018 Two-time Drama Desk nominated writer and performer Joe Iconis will sit down for a live podcast event and performance with actress and Little Known Facts podcast host Ilana Levine on November 18th at 6:00 pm. Throughout the evening little known facts will be revealed as Joe and Ilana discuss the real side of what it is to pursue a career in the arts. Be More Chill fans can expect to hear first-hand the remarkable journey of the show- from a social media sensation to a new Broadway musical! The evening will also feature a live performance by Joe Iconis and a special guest.

