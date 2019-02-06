Breaking: Carmen Cusack, Carol Kane, Lauren Worsham, and More Set for Encores! CALL ME MADAM

New York City Center today announced casting for the Encores! production of Call Me Madam as part of the 75th Anniversary Season. The production will feature Tony-nominee (Bright Star) Carmen Cusack as Ambassador Sally Adams, Ben Davis (Cosmo Constantine), Adam Heller (Congressman Wilkins), Carol Kane (Grand Dutchess Sophie), Stanley Wayne Mathis (Senator Borckbank), Brad Oscar(Senator Gallagher), Michael Benjamin Washington (Pemberton Maxwell), and Lauren Worsham (Princess Maria). Casting has not yet been finalized for the roles of Kenneth Gibson, Sebastian Sebastian, and Grand Duke Otto.

The ensemble includes Florrie Bagel, Daniel Berryman, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Leslie Flesner, Ta'Nika Gibson, Christopher Gurr, Leah Horowitz, Javier Ignacio, Max Kumangai, Matt Loehr, Brandt Martinez, Skye Mattox, Timothy McDevitt, Harris Milgrim, Bethany Moore, Mary Page Nance, Robert Roby, Kathy Voytko, Sumi Yu, andRicardo Zayas.

For the second time in Encores! history-and to honor City Center's 75th Anniversary Season-the series is reviving one of its own revivals. A highlight of the second season of Encores! (1995) and featuring a memorable score by Irving Berlin and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Call Me Madam centers around a brassy ambassador to the fictional European nation of Lichtenberg. The show pokes fun at a far more polite and benign political world and includes standards such as "It's a Lovely Day Today" and "Something to Dance About," along with Berlin's most famous counterpoint duet, "You're Just in Love." Directed by Casey Hushion with music direction by Encores! Music DirectorRob Berman and choreography by Denis Jones, Call Me Madam will run for seven performances only February 6 through 10 at New York City Center.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You