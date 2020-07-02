Back on Stage: Alhambra Theatre & Dining Talks its Return to Live Performances With CINDERELLA and More

Live theater may have been paused, but the ghost light certainly hasn't gone out for good. The global health crisis temporarily put the theater world on hold to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but theaters around the country are now beginning to open their doors once again, re-introducing live performance to audiences.

Through our new interview series, we are checking in with theaters around the country who are bringing back live performances, talking to them about how they are doing so safely, what they are most excited for and more.

Today our Back on Stage interview is with Craig Smith, Managing Partner of Alhambra Theatre & Dining.

What show will you be bringing back to the stage and when?

We opened on June 20 with Cinderella and have had to actually add shows to keep up with demand. We had sold 70% of our tickets before COVID-19 struck, so with the 50% capacity rule, we had to be creative to accommodate the 20% "overflow." So we added some matinees and reconfigured our 2020 show calendar to add some other shows. That gave us some additional capacity beyond the 20% overage and we had strong demand for them.

How did you come to the decision that it was safe to move forward with putting on a production?

We are adhering strictly to our local, state and federal guidelines and simply followed their lead. We served dinner for curbside takeaway at the beginning. When we were able to host people inside for dinner only, we did that. And then we were allowed to mount productions, too. We are still offering dine-out options to better serve our guests and to keep our staff employed.



What will you be doing to ensure that your performers and audience members are safe?

We've reduced our capacity to 50%. All of our staff are required to wear gloves and masks. Obviously as a dinner theater, we have very specific safety rules in place for the kitchen and waitstaff. We have socially distanced our tables. We request very strongly that guests wear masks except while eating, and most are eager to comply. We've also trained our staff in how to recognize symptoms in themselves, each other and with guests. To help our guests, we have waived all of our ticket transfer fees. So if they are symptomatic (or just not comfortable attending), they can re-book with no penalty for up to a year.



What kind of response have you gotten from your community in regards to re-opening?

Very positive. We've been a trusted place for our audience for more than 50 years. I think they feel comfortable knowing we are going to do everything we can to ensure their safety and the safety of our staff. We have been open and transparent in what we're doing and we've kept a very open line of communication through social media, email correspondence and in the box office by keeping it staffed even though we haven't really been selling much. We've also had tremendous response to our curbside dining options and dine-in only options (before we were allowed to open for performances).

How far ahead have you planned for any future performances?

We have our complete revised 2020 schedule available and have started to work on 2021.



What are you most excited for in being able to bring productions back to the stage?

Seeing our guests and being there for them. We have a very special relationship with our audience - many have been coming for generations. We are civic leaders and big part of our local community, so just being able to spend some time with our family of guests and seeing their joy in us being open has been gratifying. We've resigned ourselves to this not being a good financial year for the business, but we've got to do our part to provide what normalcy we can and, of course, the escape that theater and dining out is meant to provide for its audience - it's a good time for some escapism.

For more information visit: https://www.alhambrajax.com/

