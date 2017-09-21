BWW's On This Day - September 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Parallel Worlds
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias
Alice's Adventures Underground
Man to Man
Me The People
A Doll's House, Part 2
Parallel Worlds
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Between the Lines
Frozen
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
That Chemistry Show
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
On Your Feet
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Parallel Worlds
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Waiting for Godot
How the Other Half Loves
The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias
Alice's Adventures Underground
Man to Man
Me The People
A Doll's House, Part 2
Parallel Worlds
Footloose
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
Between the Lines
Frozen
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
That Chemistry Show
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
COMING UP: