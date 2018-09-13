BWW's On This Day - September 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Twelve Angry Men
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Evolution of Mann
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
Hello, Dolly!
A Fatima
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Twelve Angry Men
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Passion
Young Frankenstein
The King and I
The Height of the Storm
Heartbreak House
The Great Gatsby
Talisman Roses
Last Days of Summer
Beetlejuice
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/16/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
CLOSING SOON:
Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
Sunday September 16, 2018:
Thornton, Massell, Lever, & More Will Celebrate Julie Andrews at 54 Below
Monday September 17, 2018:
Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC
Monday September 17, 2018:
Leslie Kritzer Returns to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND
Monday September 17, 2018:
PRETTY WOMAN's Ellyn Marie Marsh will Bring 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 on 9/17
