BWW's On This Day - September 12, 2018

Sep. 12, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Twelve Angry Men
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/16/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Dear Evan Hansen
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18

A Fatima
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/15/18

Carousel
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

Twelve Angry Men
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Height of the Storm
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18

COMING UP:

Thursday September 13, 2018:
Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz
Sunday September 16, 2018:
Thornton, Massell, Lever, & More Will Celebrate Julie Andrews at 54 Below
Monday September 17, 2018:
Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC
Monday September 17, 2018:
Leslie Kritzer Returns to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND
Monday September 17, 2018:
PRETTY WOMAN's Ellyn Marie Marsh will Bring 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 on 9/17

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Return to Broadway Next Year in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS
  • Cast And Dates Announced For 13th Touring Season of JERSEY BOYS
  • Tatiana Maslany Will Join Bryan Cranston in NETWORK, Now to Reside in the Belasco
  • No More Waiting! THE BAND'S VISIT Recoups on Broadway
  • TITANIC May Be Sailing to Broadway with Eric Schaeffer at the Helm
  • Mamie Parris Will Return to SCHOOL OF ROCK as Rosalie

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       