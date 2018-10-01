BWW's On This Day - October 1, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
Hello, Dolly!
Love's Labour's Lost
On Beckett
Renascence
The Glass Menagerie
Oklahoma!
Have a Nice Day
Popcorn Falls
The Winning Side
Mythic: A New Musical
The Height of the Storm
Midnight at the Never Get
My Parsifal Conductor
The Inheritance
Sakina's Restaurant
Fireflies
The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
Pamela's First Musical
Eugenius!
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
The Hurricane Party
Jekyll & Hyde
Have a Nice Day
Arabian Nights
Dust
Tootsie
I Was Most Alive with You
Taj Express
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Glass Menagerie
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Heart of Rock & Roll
The Evolution of Mann
Strictly Ballroom
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 0)
opening 10/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18
CLOSING SOON:
Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18
Tuesday October 2, 2018:
New Play About Gloria Steinem to Make World Premiere in New York
Wednesday October 3, 2018:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announces Performance to Benefit Actors Fund
Thursday October 4, 2018:
Slater, Gehling, & More Will Perform The Music & Lyrics Of Drew Gasparini
Friday October 5, 2018:
IDINA: LIVE Will Be Released October 5th
Sunday October 7, 2018:
Aretha Franklin Will Be Celebrated At Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday October 8, 2018:
Borle to Make New York Directorial Debut With POPCORN FALLS
COMING UP: