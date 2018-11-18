BWW's On This Day - November 18, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Downstairs
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Caroline, or Change
Clueless, the Musical
Summer and Smoke
The Snowman
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
A Christmas Carol
The Hard Problem
Celebrity Autobiography
Noura
A Sign of the Times
The Dead, 1904
The Tricky Part
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
The Box of Delights
The Band
The Emperor's Nightingale
Bernhardt/Hamlet
A Chorus Line
Good Grief
Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
The Niceties
The Rivals
Celebrity Autobiography
Ear for Eye
Heathers: The Musical
Soldier On
The Thanksgiving Play
The Drowsy Chaperone
Days of Rage
Popcorn Falls
Natural Shocks
Mythic: A New Musical
Fiddler on the Roof
The Height of the Storm
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/23/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/30/18
(West End - 0)
closing 12/1/18
Monday November 19, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall
Monday November 19, 2018:
MTC Will Honor Bernadette Peters at 2018 Fall Benefit
Thursday November 22, 2018:
Opening Night! Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 11/22-11/23
Thursday November 22, 2018:
PUFFS Will Offer Digital Download, Script And Performance Rights
Friday November 23, 2018:
Closing Night: Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 11/22-11/23
Sunday November 25, 2018:
POPCORN FALLS Announces November 25 Closing Date
