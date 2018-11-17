BWW's On This Day - November 17, 2018

Nov. 17, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

The Snowman
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/23/18

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/24/18

The Hard Problem
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/25/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/26/18

Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18

A Sign of the Times
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

The Tricky Part
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Box of Delights
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Band
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

The Emperor's Nightingale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

A Guide for The Homesick
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

Misty
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

The Wolves
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Niceties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/19/18

Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18

Soldier On
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

Days of Rage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18

COMING UP:

Sunday November 18, 2018:
Joe Iconis Will Sit Down For A Live Podcast Event And Performance
Monday November 19, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall
Monday November 19, 2018:
MTC Will Honor Bernadette Peters at 2018 Fall Benefit
Thursday November 22, 2018:
Opening Night! Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 11/22-11/23
Thursday November 22, 2018:
PUFFS Will Offer Digital Download, Script And Performance Rights
Friday November 23, 2018:
Closing Night: Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 11/22-11/23

