BWW's On This Day - May 18, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Killer Joe
Consent
Fall
Woman and Scarecrow
Camelot
The Beast in the Jungle
Peace for Mary Frances
Beauty and the Beast
Tartuffe
Fatherland
The Rink
Half Time
The Boys in the Band
The Great Leap
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Squirrels
Dan Cody's Yacht
My Name is Lucy Barton
She
Instructions for Correct Assembly
Transfers
Head Over Heels
Goldstein
Life and Fate
Uncle Vanya
The Metromaniacs
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
The Seafarer
Beauty and the Beast
The Best Man
Children of a Lesser God
Sweeney Todd
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Dance Nation
Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
The Doppelganger
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
Saturday May 19, 2018:
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season
Tuesday May 22, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Stars in FAT PIG at the Geffen
