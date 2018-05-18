BWW's On This Day - May 18, 2018

May. 18, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Woman and Scarecrow
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18

She
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Instructions for Correct Assembly
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Transfers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Head Over Heels
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Goldstein
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Life and Fate
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Uncle Vanya
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

The Metromaniacs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18

The Seafarer
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Children of a Lesser God
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Dance Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

The Doppelganger
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

COMING UP:

Saturday May 19, 2018:
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season
Tuesday May 22, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Stars in FAT PIG at the Geffen

