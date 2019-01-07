BWW's On This Day - January 7, 2019

Jan. 7, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/7/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/8/19

Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/9/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/10/19

Hamilton (Third National Tour)
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/11/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19

Violet
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

SIX
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19

Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

Home, I'm Darling
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19

The Band
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

The Lifespan of a Fact
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Slave Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19

The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Romeo and Juliet
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

School of Rock
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Rent: Live
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

COMING UP:

Friday January 11, 2019:
Callum Francis Suits Up Joining the Cast of KINKY BOOTS as Lola
Saturday January 12, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • GREASE and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Star Derek Keeling Dies
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE GREAT COMET in Japan
  • Matthew Saldivar, J. Elaine Marcos Join RENT LIVE; Additional Casting Announced!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Final Act One Finale of BAT OUT OF HELL in London!
  • Video: Flashback to David Letterman's Hilarious Fake LATE NIGHT Musicals
  • MEAN GIRLS Star Taylor Louderman And Friends Announce Songwriting Contest For New Writers

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE