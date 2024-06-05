Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, And More To Join Norm Lewis' Summer Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway legend Norm Lewis alongside his incredible special guests on June 6-8 & 10-13 at 7pm.

Each night will feature a special guest or two, with Tony Award winner Melba Moore on June 6, Pastor Bobby Lewis and Tony Award nominee Stephen Schwartz on June 7, Tony Award winner and 2x Grammy winner Marc Shaiman on June 8, Tony Award winner Alice Ripley on June 10, Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and Seth Rudetsky on June 11, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Nova Payton on June 12, and Kimberly Akimbo's Olivia Hardy on June 13. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/NormLewis.

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of 7 nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss.

Featuring Norm's long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony Awards. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you've never heard it!

You'll hear songs from shows that Mr. Lewis has starred in, Broadway songs that inspired him during his years in the business, and even some from shows he never got to perform in. But you can be sure that Norm will be doing Broadway, Broadway, and nothing but Broadway (okay… maybe there will be a little bit of Off-Broadway)!

Norm will be joined by some exciting special guests as well as his signature group of musicians, featuring Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on bass.

Featuring special guests:

Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore on June 6

Pastor Bobby Lewis and 3x Grammy winner and 6x Tony Award nominee Stephen Schwartz on June 7

Tony Award winner and 2x Grammy winner Marc Shaiman on June 8

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley on June 10

Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and Seth Rudetsky on June 11

Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Brian Stokes Mitchell and Nova Payton on June 12

Kimberly Akimbo's Olivia Hardy on June 13.

Tickets

Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6-8 & 10-13 at 7pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) - $128 (includes $13 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $191.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NormLewis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.