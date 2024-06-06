Video: Gavin Creel, Sara Bareilles & More Featured in The Broadway Collection Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Collection has released a high energy, educational documentary short film, aimed at the travel industry and those interested in traveling to NYC. The new film highlights the importance of seeing a show during a trip to New York City, as no visit is complete without Broadway.

watch!

“I am thrilled to announce our latest venture to bring the magic of Broadway to travelers around the world,” said Bob Hofmann, Vice President of The Broadway Collection, a division of The Shubert Organization focused on helping visitors to NYC discover Broadway. “This is an exciting step for us, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow The Broadway Collection’s content for distribution in the future.”

Executive produced by The Broadway Collection, produced and directed by two-time Emmy-nominated Jonathan Theodore Baker, this video is the first in what is planned to be an ongoing video series. Featuring Tony® and Olivier Award-winning Broadway star Gavin Creel, who also served as host of Broadway Inbound’s recent NYC Center Stage luncheon at IPW, the USA’s largest travel conference, the film highlights his path to developing a life in theatre and on Broadway. Jonathan and Gavin grew up performing together in Findlay, Ohio, then both attended the University of Michigan Musical Theater program.

“It’s quite special to be working together with my old buddy Gavin after all these years. We did so many shows before our lives took different creative paths. It’s an honor to take what I do now as a filmmaker and help audiences get to know the talented performers who make Broadway the panicle of live entertainment anywhere in the world,” said Jonathan.

The video also features a roundtable with Creel and some special guests: composer and performer Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, The Great Gatsby), director Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio), and actress/singer Jacqueline Arnold (Moulin Rouge!) about the current state of Broadway in 2024.

This documentary short is The Broadway Collection’s newest project, produced to illuminate the history of Broadway, the process of creating a show, and the extraordinary personalities working in live theatre today. Designed to foster a closer relationship between the viewer and Broadway and to demystify the world of live theatre for the general audience, The Broadway Collection creates unique content for distribution in various formats including blogs, email, social media, and video.

The roundtable was filmed at pre- and post-show hot spot Bond 45, operated by The Fireman Group, while additional filming took place at The Museum of Broadway. The Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel assisted with accommodations for the producers. These collaborations are indicative of The Broadway Collection’s desire to further the connection between Broadway, the Theatre District, the travel industry, and visitors from across the globe.