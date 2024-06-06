2024 NYC Public & Charter School Seniors Can Now Win Tickets to HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the first few weeks since TDF offered a graduation gift of a free TDF Membership to every graduating senior in New York City Public and Charter Schools, over 1,000 students representing all five boroughs have signed up. TDF, the not-for-profit organization for the performing arts, in partnership with Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway and the New York City Public Schools Arts Office, are committed to building a lifelong relationship with the arts for the next generation of theatregoers.

Students may sign up using their NYC DOE Student ID number (OSIS) at www.tdf.org/gradgift.



Together with the new hit musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre, TDF is offering the full house for the Wednesday evening, June 26 performance to the graduates. For this very special performance, seats will be given away to students who sign up for their free TDF Membership by Tuesday June 11 at noon and choose to enter a drawing to win up to two free tickets. Prior to the performance, there will be a graduation party for the students in Duffy Square by the Red Steps of TDF’s TKTS Booth, which will include music, an opportunity to take graduation photos, and other fun activities.



TDF Membership provides access to the performing arts in New York City—Broadway, Off Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, music and dance performances—at deeply discounted ticket prices.

