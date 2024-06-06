MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Recoups Investment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North American tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the smash hit musical comedy currently playing to audiences across North America and in London’s West End, has recouped its $5 million investment after 29 weeks on the road.

“MRS. DOUBTFIRE is one of the most beloved stories about putting family above all else in both challenging times and good times. North America has truly embraced our show which encourages leading with love,” said producer Kevin McCollum. “Being able to share the power of laughter and love with audiences each night brings the company such joy. We look forward to MRS. DOUBTFIRE’s LA premiere next week, along with our characters' "homecoming" to San Francisco for four weeks this summer.”

The critically acclaimed touring production has been seen by more than 450,000 poppets since its launch in Buffalo, NY at Shea’s Theatre on September 24th, 2023. The tour is currently booked through November 2024 with upcoming engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The full route can be found at https://mrsdoubtfirebroadway.com/

The current North American tour is led by two-time Tony Award® nominee, Rob McClureas Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, and Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard. Rounding out the principal cast are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Sam Bird and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Charlotte Sydney Harrington as Natalie Hillard.

The cast also includes David Hibbard, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Jodi Kimura, Ian Liberto, Marquez Linder, Naderah Munajj, JP Qualters, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

Along with Rob McClure, Aaron Kaburick, David Hibbard, and Jodi Kimura were also members of the Broadway company.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Tim Lacyznski, Bard Theatricals, andLucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.