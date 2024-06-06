Video: Cole Escola Says They Are 'Terrified' About OH, MARY's Broadway Transfer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cole Escola visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to discuss their hit play, Oh, Mary! which will be transferring to Broadway this summer.

Escola wrote the play and also stars as the central character of Mary Todd Lincoln. The plot centers on the First Lady during the weeks leading up to Lincoln's assassination.

Since its Off-Broadway debut, the play has gained a significant following and has been praised by critics and audiences alike. On the Broadway transfer, Escola says they are "terrified."

"It's been overhyped," Escola deadpanned. "The bar is way too high. It's time for us to be taken down a few pegs."

Escola came up with the idea for the play years ago. "What if Abe's assassination wasn't such a bad thing for Mary Todd Lincoln? I had that idea and then it wouldn't leave me alone until I wrote it 15 years later...and now it's out of my system."

Escola also recalled the artwork and marketing produced for the production. "We wanted to set the play up to look like a very serious play. And we did such a good job that people came to the show thinking it was a serious play about Abraham Lincoln. So, there were a few walkouts..."

Watch the full interview!

Oh, Mary!, written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, will transfer to Broadway this summer, following its sold-out, twice-extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The Broadway production begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night; the limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.