Video: Nikki M. James Discusses Playing Ida B. Wells in SUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tony Award-winning performer Nikki M. James stopped by The View to talk about playing journalist Ida B. Wells in the musical Suffs, which is currently playing on Broadway.

James has been attached to the project for 7 years but admitted that she didn't know a lot about the woman before taking on the role, for which she has been nominated for a Tony Award.

"I just dug in, and was blown away by the work and the words. I found in myself every day... the stillness, braveness, and the confidence in oneself."

She also discussed the connection of motherhood that has brought her a closer understanding of what Wells accomplished during that time in history. "She was a mother and was doing all of this incredible work while raising four children. And I have a 20-month-old daughter...I [have] realized that one of the ways that you can be brave is by being brave for someone else."

Watch the full interview!

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century. The musical has been nominated for 6 Tony Awards.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.