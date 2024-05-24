Up on the Marquee: TAMMY FAYE

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tammy Faye is coming to Broadway! Two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben will recreate her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will reprise his Olivier-nominated performance as Jim Bakker when the Almeida Theatre production of TAMMY FAYE makes its Broadway debut this Fall at the legendary, newly refurbished Palace Theater. Check out photos from inside the new Palace here.

The new musical will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising their celebrated West End performances, the divine cast will be led by Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye and Olivier and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells as Jim Bakker.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski