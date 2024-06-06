Erika Henningsen Joins THE FOUR SEASONS With Tina Fey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety is reporting that Erika Henningsen, who originated the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway, has joined the cast of The Four Seasons, an all-new comedy series adaptation from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Henningsen joins previously announced stars Colman Domingo, Steve Carell, and Fey.

The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

The Four Seasons is slated to begin production later this year.

The Four Seasons is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

Erika Henningsen is most known for originating the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit, Tony-nominated musical, Mean Girls. She was reunited with Tina Fey when she went on to recur as Young Gloria on Peacock's acclaimed series, Girls5Eva. Other theater credits include Fantine opposite Ramin Karimloo in the recent revival of Les Miserables. She originated the title role of Joy in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation, based on the life of Joy Managano, which premiered at the George Street Playhouse.