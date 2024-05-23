Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits THE WIZ On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway revival of the musical classic, The Wiz, recently welcomed Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg for a visit to Oz! See photos from her trip backstage below!

This season, The Wiz played to 13 sold-out cities across America on its pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years and played 167 performances to more than 390,000 cheering fans from coast to coast.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The extraordinary Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Whoopi Goldberg and Deborah Cox