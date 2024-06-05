Video: Kara Young Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did you know that with her Tony nomination for Purlie Victorious, Kara Young has become the fourth actress to be nominated for Tony Awards in three consecutive years and the first African American actress to be nominated three times in a row in any category?

"[This nomination] is special because there's something else attached... that we ressurrected Ossie Davis' play after 62 years of it being done on Broadway. Now it has another life on PBS through Great Performances. These are people who weren't recognized 62 years ago for the work that they did," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Three feels like kismet. It belongs to them."

Watch as Kara chats more about the incredible impact of this play, why being a part of it meant so much to her, and so much more!