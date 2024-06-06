Pat Sajak Will Star In PRESCRIPTION: MURDER at Hawaii Theatre After Leaving WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety reports that Pat Sajak, whose final episode as host of Wheel of Fortune airs this Friday after 41 seasons, has already secured his first post-game show project. Sajak will reunite with longtime friend Joe Moore, the KHON-TV Hawai'i newscaster and actor, for a new stage production of the play Prescription: Murder.

Sajak and Moore will star opposite each other in the play at downtown Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre next summer, from July 31 to August 10, 2025. The Hawaii Theatre will announce the news on Friday through a commercial on KHON-TV during Sajak's final Wheel of Fortune episode.

The 1962 mystery-thriller Prescription: Murder, written by William Link and Richard Levinson, was the basis for the TV series Columbo. The Hawaii Theatre version will feature Sajak as "brilliant psychiatrist Roy Flemming, who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife." Moore will play Lt. Columbo, "the seemingly bumbling detective who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play's surprising climax."

Rob Duval will direct the play, which will also include cast members Bryce Moore (Moore’s son, who is also a reporter at KHON), Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan, and Aiko Chinen.

This marks the ninth play that Sajak and Moore have performed together, starting in 1993 with Moore's original play "Prophecy and Honor." Their other collaborations include "The Odd Couple" (2001), "The Honeymooners" (2004), "The Boys in Autumn" (2010), "Wrestling Ernest Hemingway" (2014), "Dial M for Murder" (2018), and "The Sunshine Boys" (2023). Most of these performances have been at the Hawaii Theatre; in 2012, they also performed "The Odd Couple" at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre in Storrs, Conn.

Prescription: Murder, like their previous productions, will serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit Hawaii Theatre. Sajak and Moore have known each other since 1968 when they met while serving at the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon.