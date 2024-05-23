Photos: Inside Rehearsals for BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. The star-studded cast will include Christian Borle as Albert Peterson, Krysta Rodriguez as Rosie Alvarez, and Ephraim Sykes as Conrad Birdie, SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron as Mae Peterson, Ashlyn Maddox as Kim MacAfee, Tony Award® nominee Richard Kind as Harry MacAfee, and Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson as Doris MacAfee.

The cast will also include Allison Blackwell, Sarah Chiu, David Aron Damane, Jackera Davis as Ursula Merkle, Victor de Paula Rocha, Miguel Gil as Hugo Peabody, Jalen Michael Jones, Evan Kinnane, Henry Kirk as Randolph MacAfee, Kevin Ligon, Kelly Lomonte, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Linda Mugleston, Megan Sikora as Gloria Rasputin, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Renell Taylor, and Dori Waymer.

This new production, dedicated to the memory of original Bye Bye Birdie star and 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree Chita Rivera, will be directed by Marc Bruni(Beautiful; the Kennedy Center’s Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, and How to Succeed…), with choreography by Denis Jones (Tootsie, the Kennedy Center’s Guys and Dolls) and music direction by John Bell (Spamalot, Into the Woods).

Check out photos from inside rehearsals!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski