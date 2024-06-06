Video: STALKER Hosts A Magical Marriage Proposal Off-Broadway!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A magical marriage proposal took place at STALKER, surprising both the audience and the cast. The unique event added an extra layer of enchantment to the already captivating performance.

During an evening performance of Stalker in New York City, Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung created magic for a young couple's proposal. Hunter Evans and Cara Lavigna of Malibu, CA were invited to participate in the duo's card trick.

An already spellbinding trick, the moment was even more special when an engagement ring inside a concealed matchbox was revealed. With the ring in hand, Hunter asked for Cara's hand in marriage, and with overwhelming excitement she said yes!

For Hunter and Cara, magic has coincidentally been a motif throughout their time together this year. Continuing the theme, the couple already had tickets to Stalker before Hunter thought of the idea to propose during the show. With high hopes, he directly messaged Peter Brynolf on Instagram with his idea, and well, the rest is history.

Stalker is currently running Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) with performances on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Please visit stalkershow.com for tickets and more information on the performance schedule.

In today's society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you'll never see coming.

Brynolf & Ljung's magic creates audience pandemonium. Their work is original, organic, and often prop-less, using borrowed objects and audience suggestions for their illusions.

The pair first stunned the magic world in 2009 when out of nowhere, they won the silver medal in Comedy Magic at the prestigious World Championships of Magic in Beijing. They next stunned Penn & Teller on the first season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” which led them to open for Penn & Teller in Las Vegas in 2011.

From 2015-2017, they performed on their own TV show, “Street Magic” on Sweden's largest television network, TV4, playing to half a million viewers each week. They subsequently toured the country with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020) and the original production of Stalker (2021-2022), selling out concert halls and arenas.

Stalker is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén. Lighting design for is by Jamie Roderick. Sound design is by Drew Levy. General management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Tinc Productions.

Stalker is produced by Lifeline Entertainment (Lasse Karlsson/Michael Henriksson) and Penn & Teller, with co-producers Pernilla & Niclas Nyrensten and All Things Live.

