Video: Creative Team of BEACHES THE MUSICAL On Bringing The Beloved Film To The Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch as Beaches the Musical producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Director Lonny Price, and Co-Director Matt Cowart talk about bringing the new musical to the stage in Calgary.

"Over a decade ago I went to Iris (Rainer Dart) and said I'd love to turn this into a musical and she said, very specifically to me, 'Why should I trust you with my baby?' I said because no one will ever love Beaches more than I do ,and what I've really realized over the years is that so many people feel that way about this story. Jen reached out to Lonnie and I and asked us to come on board the project. I think we both jumped at the chance because it is a story that uh you know resonates so deeply with so many people and uh a close female relationship is unlike anything I think that men ever have with each other..." said producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso.

The cast includes Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Huber-McManus (Teen Cee Cee, Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone (Theatre Calgary: The Louder We Get; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A Bronx Tale), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: New York, New York, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Allegiance, Kimberly Akimbo), projection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, The Thanksgiving Play; UK: Bhangra Nation), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry).

Beaches is now on stage through June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary. Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at theatrecalgary.com.