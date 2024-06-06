THE OUTSIDERS Launches Educational Initiative The Stay Gold Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s motion picture, is launching a new educational initiative titled, The Stay Gold Project. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Outsiders is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.



To learn more about The Stay Gold Project, visit www.outsidersmusical.com/stay-gold. Watch a video on the initiative below!





Published in 1967, The Outsiders was written by a then 15-year-old Susie Hinton who was inspired by her fellow classmates and what they were going through as teenagers growing up in Tulsa, OK. Over 50 years later, The Outsiders has sold close to 20 million copies and is a vital part of curriculums in schools around the world, translated into more than 30 different languages. The Outsiders is also credited with creating the Young Adult genre as we know it today.



With a lead grant from the legendary notebook maker Moleskine, and support from global publisher Penguin Random House, The Outsiders is now working with the largest school system in the country, New York City Public Schools, to ensure the production is accessible and inclusive for today’s students with a multifaceted initiative.



This initiative, called The Stay Gold Project, includes three elements:



First, thanks to these partners, The Outsiders will invite New York City Public School students to attend the show at no cost starting with performances in fall of 2024. The production has already committed to bringing at least 1000 students to attend performances for free and is seeking additional partners to expand the initiative and make this show accessible to as many students as possible.



In coordination with the NYCPS Theater Program, the production has assembled a Youth Ambassador Council of twelve New York City Public School students who are participating in the process of bringing this new musical to Broadway. This group has attended tech rehearsals, early previews, and a roundtable discussion with the cast to provide insights from their perspective on how the show resonates with teenagers today.



Finally, The Outsiders has committed to making educational resources about the show available to educators and young people at no cost. These resources center around a comprehensive study guide and are designed to tie in to middle and high school curriculums.



“Our young people are the heart and soul of this city, and efforts like this combine the power of the arts, literacy, and student voice to say clearly to our kids – you and your experiences matter,” said NYC Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “I’m grateful to all of our partners and the producers of The Outsiders who are opening doors and creating opportunities for our kids through The Stay Gold Project.”

"We applaud the commitment of the producers, cast and crew of The Outsiders for investing in our students to engage with such artistry and meaningful theatre. The show's creative storytelling offers an inspiration for them and their peers to explore their own creativity, to embrace their own uniqueness," said NYC Schools Director of Theater Peter Avery.



“We are thrilled to be part of The Stay Gold Project. This initiative is in alignment with the Moleskine Loves Students campaign and is a significant step forward in our mission to support and empower the student community.” Says Giuseppe Rizzo, President of Moleskine America.



Penguin Random House will also be donating over 1,000 copies of The Outsiders book to NYC Public School students attending the show as part of The Stay Gold Project.



The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon and Dan Berry as Paul Holden.



The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Kevin Csolak, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.



The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”